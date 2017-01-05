Energetic Women We are accepting nominations for both awards through January 30, 2017.

On the 10th anniversary of the first Energetic Women Conference we will recognize an MEA member company with the Excellence in Women's Development Award. Energetic Women was founded to prepare women in the energy industry for leadership roles in operations and engineering. For years, Energetic Women has presented to an individual who set the standard in promoting, connecting, and strengthening female leaders in energy operations and engineering with a Maverick Award.

Excellence in Women's Development Award

The company recognized by this award valiantly champions leadership and commitment to diversity and inclusion in the energy industry. Through strategic direction and initiatives and by providing opportunities for development, the efforts of this company benefit women in energy operations and engineering. Learn more about the award or submit a nomination at energeticwomen.org/excellenceaward.

Nominate a Maverick

The Maverick Award is presented annually to a man or woman who knows an organization is stronger with a diverse leadership team, who believes in the empowerment of women, who understands the importance of recognition and opportunities for women, and who advocates for the professional advancement of women.

View criteria or submit a nomination at energeticwomen.org/maverick_nomination.

Learn more about Energetic Women or the 10th Annual Energetic Women Conference at http://www.energeticwomen.org. For questions, contact Stacey Bonine at (651) 289-9600 x114, or staceyb (at) midwestenergy (dot) org.

About Energetic Women:

Energetic Women’s mission is to prepare women within the energy industry for leadership roles in operations and engineering. Energetic Women is a service of MEA.

About MEA:

MEA serves the people that deliver electricity and natural gas to homes and businesses. MEA (Midwest ENERGY Association) was founded as a trade association over 100 years ago by distribution utilities, whose vision was to improve safety and efficiency. Today, energy delivery companies and their contractors around the globe benefit from MEA's industry learning seminars, operations summits, and other events. Members collaborated to develop EnergyU, the world's premier online training and testing system for gas and electric distribution utilities.