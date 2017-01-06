STEELMASTER Maximum Security Key Cabinet These are not ordinary lockable cabinets, our unique offering sets us apart from the competition. Our designs incorporate a piano hinge door as one solid precisely-cut piece running down the entire length of the door.

For nearly 40 years MMF has led the market in the design and manufacturing of not only cash drawers, but also innovative STEELMASTER® Key Cabinets that help organize, secure, manage and track most types and sizes of keys. The STEELMASTER® Key Cabinets are perfect for use in many POS retail and hospitality environments, like restaurants, hotels, car dealerships and stores.

“These are not ordinary lockable cabinets, our unique offering sets us apart from the competition. Our designs incorporate a piano hinge door as one solid precisely-cut piece running down the entire length of the door,” said John Holycross, Channel Sales Manager at MMF POS. “Because of the strong and tightly woven steel design, this continuous hinge design makes it difficult to pry open the cabinets. Furthermore, this feature helps prevent sagging, provides consistent and smooth performance and offers the best longevity.”

For the ultimate level of protection, the Maximum Security Key Cabinet Series features robust construction with dual-user control for added security and provides three lock options, an Advanced Self-Powered Lock model, a Dual-Control Electronic Combination Lock model, and a Dual-Control with Keyed Deadbolt model.

For managing keys with large key fobs, the new Fob-Friendly Key Cabinets will help keep keys secured and organized. The wider spacing between hook rows helps prevent keys from tangling or getting nudged off their hooks. Perfect for valet parking services.

The Uni-tag® and Dupli-key® Cabinet systems help to efficiently manage and control keys with various key capacities and with control tags.

All of these models are constructed of heavy gauge steel with a scratch and chip-resistant finish. The MMF POS Team will be exhibiting the Maximum Security Key Cabinet Series, along with their exclusive PayVue® Illuminated Cash Drawer and the Wheelchair Accessible Payment Terminal Mount at their booth (#1325) at the 2017 NRF’s Retail Big Show, taking place at the Javitz Center in New York from January, 14th-17th, 2017.

MMF POS (http://www.mmfpos.com) is a leading manufacturer and supplier of cash drawers, payment terminal stands, tablet enclosures and stands, mounting solutions and other accessories for the POS market. The company provides a complete line of product solutions to enhance the retail checkout experience for both retailers and their customers. MMF POS products are used in a variety of customer service markets, including retail, restaurant, specialty, grocery, hospitality, convenience stores, gaming, office supplies and banking.