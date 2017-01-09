John Willis Joins Leader Bank as Senior Loan Officer

Leader Bank is pleased to announce that John Willis, formerly of Mortgage Master/Loan Depot, has joined Leader Bank as a Senior Loan Officer with Leader Bank’s South Boston Mortgage Team.

John’s career in mortgage lending spans twenty years, and his commitment to providing his customers with the highest quality loan assistance has earned him a glowing reputation. He has served thousands of clients throughout the years and is known for his high level of customer service and repeat client base that has grown with him over the years.

“I pride myself in being a true professional who you know you can trust to take care of your financing needs now and in the future,” John said. “I am looking forward to providing this high quality customer service in my new role at Leader Bank.”

John joined Leader Bank in December 2016 as a Senior Loan Officer, after holding the same position at Mortgage Master/Loan Depot since December 1996. John has regularly been recognized by Scotsman Guide as being in the top 200 loan originators in the country in dollar volume since 2009.

”At Leader Bank, I found the perfect fit for myself and my customers,” John continued, “a bank with the lowest rates, largest array of products, and a reputation for exceptional service to make borrowing easy for my clients.”

“We are very pleased that John has chosen to join the Leader Bank team,” said Sushil Tuli, President and CEO of Leader Bank. “I have no doubt that John’s experience, along with his reputation for superior customer service, will make him an excellent addition to the residential lending department.”

John is well known in the mortgage industry as a top producer and highly respected by both his clients and his peers. Leader Bank is thrilled to welcome John aboard and excited to see what his knowledge and reputation will do when paired with the bank’s common sense approach to lending, a wide range of products, and competitive rates.

About Leader Bank

With assets over $1 billion, Leader Bank, N.A. is a nationally chartered bank founded in 2002 with seven full-service branches in Arlington, Belmont, Boston, Burlington and Cambridge. Leader Bank offers a full range of personal and business banking products including free personal and business checking accounts, commercial and residential lending products, home equity lines of credit, deposit products with highly competitive rates and free online banking and bill payment services. Visit Leader Bank’s website at http://www.leaderbank.com or any one of the Bank’s convenient branch locations for more information. Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender, NMLS #449250.