New Hope for Starved, Neglected Horses

Following a seizure of 17 horses in Weimar, Texas on January 23, the Colorado County Sheriff’s Office asked for the assistance of Habitat for Horses in the rehabilitation of the malnourished animals. All the horses seized on the property were transported by Habitat for Horses to their facility south of Houston.

Deputies arrived on the property after receiving several complaints that horses were starving. Deputies found no indication the horses had been fed recently, and the animals appeared to be malnourished. Deputies observed there was no grass for the horses to eat in the muddy pasture and they were resorting to eating leaves available from tree branches.

There were several empty water troughs and feed buckets in the pasture, with only one trough containing any water available for the horses to drink. One horse on the property was deceased.

Deputies contacted Habitat for Horses to determine their availability for receiving the horses, then obtained a warrant for seizure and transported the horses to Weimer Veterinarian Clinic for evaluation.

Habitat for Horses collected the horses at the Clinic and transported them to its rehabilitation facility in Hitchcock, Texas.

A total of 11 mares, 2 yearlings, 2 foals and 3 studs arrived at the ranch. One of the mares had a baby the following morning. It is expected that most of the mares are pregnant. "It will take at least six months of intense care to get these horses back to normal weight," said Jerry Finch, President of Habitat for Horses. "Malnourished mares having babies is very dangerous. We'll have to give them all special attention."

