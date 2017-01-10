Mediware Information Systems, Inc., the industry’s leading provider of adult protective services software is pleased to announce that the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) has selected Harmony software for Adult Protective Services and Critical Incident Management.

Mediware’s solution will provide tools that will assist the LDH investigate reports of abuse and wrongdoing against persons with behavioral health conditions, developmental and physical disabilities, those on Medicaid waiver programs, and the frail elderly of Louisiana. Louisiana received matching funds from CMS to help fund this project.

“Mediware is pleased to welcome Louisiana’s Department of Health into the growing list of organizations that rely on our solutions to help them better serve the most vulnerable segments of our population,” said Todd Bransford, general manager of Mediware’s Human and Social Services Division. “Mediware will enable LDH staff, nursing home workers, and direct service providers to collaborate in a single, consolidated system.”

The Harmony solution is a flexible, web-based system; specifically built for agencies to optimize investigative performance using industry-proven best practices. LDH will also incorporate statewide Critical Incident Management Reporting to help protect the health and welfare of this vulnerable population. This solution will also enable LDH to assess their program strengths. The data collected will track response, reporting, investigation findings and any necessary follow-ups to ensure the immediate safety of program participants. More than 3,000 LDH staff are expected to access the solution once it is live.

