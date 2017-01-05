Leading electronics manufacturing services firm ACDi is excited to announce it has been granted AS9100 Certification. This achievement affirms to industry ACDi’s devotion to upholding the strict requirements that govern the manufacturing of aerospace-related products.

“Certification affords ACDi a certain competitive advantage,” says Bill Hornbaker, President and CEO of ACDi. “To be certified with this vital industry standard tells our clients and partners in the aerospace sector that we are well equipped to address their most challenging manufacturing requirements.”

AS9100 adapts and supplements the ISO 9001 requirements as they were established by the aerospace industry in order to meet the high-level quality needs of the DoD, NASA and FAA.

The standard (officially titled AS9100 Quality Management Systems – Requirements for Aviation, Space and Defense Organizations) was developed by Working Group 11 of ISO TC20 and was supported by the International Aerospace Quality Group (IAQG), all together in an effort to establish a single quality management system for use within the aerospace industry.

About ACDi

With locations in Frederick, Maryland and Nashville, North Carolina, ACDi is an integral resource to companies who need a trusted partner for a dynamic electronics manufacturing, engineering and design expertise to successfully bring their electronic products to market. Our product engineering services, PCB layout, NPI, electronics manufacturing services, testing, systems integration and product lifecycle management solutions enable OEMs to focus on their business while we focus on product realization and optimization. ACDi clients gain a hands-on extension to their business as we turn their concepts into functional product. For more information, please visit http://www.acdi.com.