Monroe College, a national leader in educating urban and international students, today announced that it will host its second annual Tech Challenge for tri-state area high school juniors and seniors on Saturday, January 14.

The event will be held in the Mintz Auditorium on the College’s Bronx campus. Tech Challenge participants will work in three-person teams to complete one of four specific challenges designed to test their technology knowledge, foster teamwork, and promote students’ interest in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) careers.

Specific details on the four challenges will be revealed on January 12, two days before the competition, to ensure all participating teams have equal time to prepare and strategize. Broadly, the four challenges will consist of:

-- Creating an app to serve a specific, practical purpose

-- Upgrading a dull, static website to one that’s more dynamic and exciting

-- A robotics challenge to perform a specific task/action

-- Applying cyber-security protocols to protect against a specific unauthorized action

A panel of judges from the front lines of technology design and innovation will determine the winners of the Tech Challenge. Members of the winning teams will receive:

FIRST PLACE: $16,000 scholarship to Monroe, Microsoft Surface 3 tablet, and a Raspberry Pi computer

SECOND PLACE: $12,000 scholarship to Monroe, Microsoft Surface 3 tablet, and a Raspberry Pi computer

THIRD PLACE: An Amazon Kindle reader and a Raspberry Pi computer

All other participants will receive a $50 Apple gift card.

More than 20 local high schools participated in Monroe’s first Tech Challenge, which was held last April. The winning teams were: Lakeland High School (Shrub Oak, NY) in first place, Riverside High School (Yonkers, NY) in second place, and Brooklyn Amity School (Brooklyn, NY) and The Mary Louis Academy (Jamaica, NY) tying for third place.

“Our first Tech Challenge last spring was incredibly successful, and we are excited to once again host this event to help local high schools continue to nurture their students’ interest in technology,” said Dr. Nilesh Shah, Dean of Monroe College’s School of Information Technology and the host of the Tech Challenge.

He added: “There’s a healthy employment outlook for skilled professionals with the right experience and education to help drive continued technological innovation. Our Tech Challenge is designed to encourage more students to consider IT careers, especially men and women of color who are underrepresented in related fields.”

Additional information about Monroe’s Tech Challenge, including registration information, may be found on the College’s website. High schools may enter multiple teams.

ABOUT MONROE COLLEGE

Founded in 1933, New York-based Monroe College is a nationally ranked private institution of higher learning with a real world learning approach that prioritizes hands-on academic experiences, practical and relevant academic programs, flexible learning schedules, best-in-class instructional technologies, and committed and engaged faculty to ensure that students are well positioned for career success upon graduation. Monroe is among the leading higher education institutions in the country for graduating minority students.

Monroe College offers Certificate, Associate, Bachelor’s, and Master’s degree programs. It has campuses in the Bronx, New Rochelle, as well as in the Caribbean nation of St. Lucia, with programs offered through its Schools of Criminal Justice, Information Technology, Nursing, Education, Business & Accounting, Hospitality Management and Culinary Arts, and Allied Health, as well as through its liberal arts and continuing education programs, and its King Graduate School. For more information and admissions criteria, please visit http://www.monroecollege.edu