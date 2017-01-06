“We are very excited about our new Android ellusion™ tablet said Dr. Mohamed Mekky, as in addtion to using everyday traditional 2D functions, elusion™ allows users to also stream 3D videos & movies and watch them without the

Exceptional 3D, Inc. the world’s largest provider of Glasses-Free 3D products today announced the debut of their Glasses-Free 3D tablet ellusion™ which can convert any stereo 3D video or movie to be play back and viewed in Glasses-Free 3D on their Android tablet.

“We are very excited about our new Android ellusion™ tablet said Dr. Mohamed Mekky, CTO & head of product development, as in addition to being able to use the tablet for all everyday traditional 2D functions, i.e. checking e-mails or surfing the web, ellusion™ allows users to also stream 3D videos & movies and watch them without the use of 3D glasses,”.

“One of the great features about the ellusion™ tablet is access to unlimited amount of 3D content," continued Dr. Mekky, "the company is happy to announced a licensing agreement with New York based company 3doo, Inc. who has the world’s largest library of 3D free streaming videos and newly released downloadable Hollywood movies which can be access through 3doo App via “On Demand” which is pre-installed on the ellusion™ tablet or available free on Google Play Store."

The new ellusion™ tablet also has Exceptional 3D Player pre-installed which will also allow users to playback any 3D side-by-side or top-bottom streaming videos formats on popular website’s such as You Tube, Vimeo & Dailymotion and can work with any streaming Audio/Video CDN platforms.

In addition ellusion™ boost a EX3D’s Open GL plugin that will also allow applications and games developers to add the glasses-free 3D capabilities to their applications and can work with any Virtual Reality (VR) Apps and 3D Games including the feature of playing them back on Exceptional 3D glasses-free 3D products.

Future plans for the ellusion™ tablet include the launch of Exceptional 3D gaming app. The ellusion™ tablet as well as Exceptional 3D 28” display and conversion software can be this week at the CSE Show in Las Vegas, January 5th-8th at the company’s OEM partner Guangdong Chuntex Elite Electronic Technology Co.,Ltd, Booth # Westgate Hotel 2419.

About Exceptional 3D

Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, Exceptional 3D is a global leader and the world’s largest provider of “Glasses-Free” 3D displays and software solutions for a wide variety of industries. Operating under several patent’s Exceptional 3D designs precision 3D lenticular lenses to create their auto-stereoscopic display technology for virtually any display size or application. Exceptional 3D solution enables flat-panel displays to highlight amazing ultra-high definition immersive 3D content without the need for 3D glasses, while still being capable of supporting playback of standard 2D content.

Natural applications for the company's Future-Proof Glasses-Free 3D display technology include the Digital Signage OOH market and consumer products such as 3D televisions, tablets, smartphones, and virtual reality. For more information, visit http://www.exceptional3d.com or contact MikeEgan (at)exceptional3d(dot)com.