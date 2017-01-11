“We are big believers in NPS and its ability to measure customer loyalty.” offered John Falconetti, Chairman and CEO of Drummond Press.

Butler Street, a leading provider of client loyalty research and retention programs, in conjunction with NAPCO Media, Printing Impressions, and Print+Promo, today announced its 2017 Best of Print & Digital® Award Winners. Winning companies are selected based on their Net Promoter Score® (NPS) – which has been widely regarded as the most accurate leading indicator of client loyalty and future revenue.

The 2017 Best of Print & Digital® Award Winners are (in alphabetical order):



Cooley Group Inc., Rochester, N.Y.

DFI – Solutions in Print*, Davenport, Iowa

Drummond Press*, Jacksonville, Fla.

Inspired Results, Inc., Portland, Ore.

Label Art*, Wilton, N.H.

Pii, Bloomington, Ill.

Superior Business Solutions, Kalamazoo, Mich.

Wise*, Alpharetta, Ga.

*Indicates consecutive year winners

To qualify for the award, companies must have received a Net Promoter Score score of at least 40 in conjunction with a minimum customer response rate. Only the top scoring companies in the print industry achieved this distinct honor.

“We are big believers in NPS and its ability to measure customer loyalty,” offered John Falconetti, Chairman and CEO of Drummond Press. “Winning the Best of Print & Digital® award in back to back years is a significant achievement for us. Butler Street’s program gave us the opportunity to objectively measure and establish a loyalty benchmark – and through focused actions, improve our score by 23% this year. Because of this effort, we are posting industry leading growth year over year.”

Stuart Boyar, Cooley Group President and President Elect of the Print Services and Distribution Association (PSDA) added, “We are thrilled to be recognized by our customers as one of the elite providers in the print and digital industry. We’ve always felt that we have unparalleled customer service, and the Best of Print & Digital® Survey has substantiated that. Because of this survey, we were able to identify multiple opportunities for growth and have a clear road map for continued success.”

The average Net Promoter Score for the 2017 winners was 62, an increase of nine points over 2016. The winners in the inaugural year of the Best of Print & Digital® program set a high standard for the print and digital industry and their growth metrics over the last year substantiate the value of using NPS. “This year’s winners have raised the bar higher for the industry,” said Mike Jacoutot, Butler Street’s founder and managing partner. “They have proven the difference that exceptional customer experience makes and as a result, are poised for increased client loyalty and future profitable growth.”

About Butler Street

Butler Street is a management consulting, training and research firm that specializes in client and talent development. Butler Street’s managing partners have in excess of 100 years of executive level sales, marketing and operations experience across print, staffing, and revenue cycle industries. Butler Street helps companies and their people grow and delvers lasting results in the two most challenging areas that companies face: client and talent development. For more information, visit http://www.butlerstreetllc.com. Contact: Jeff Allen jallen(at)butlerstreetllc(dot)com.

About NAPCO Media

Since 1958, NAPCO Media has been a leading information source in the markets it serves. NAPCO Media continues to evolve with information distribution methods and specializes in the creation and cross-channel distribution of exceptional continent. Our mission is to build community between our audience and our clients. For more information, visit http://www.napco.com.

About Net Promoter Score® (NPS)

Net Promoter, Net Promoter System, Net Promoter Score, NPS and the NPS-related emoticons are registered trademarks of Bain & Company, Inc., Fred Reichheld and Satmetrix Systems, Inc. Developed in 2003, NPS across leading companies worldwide is considered as the standard for measuring customer loyalty.

