For the second year in a row, WAHL® Clipper Corporation (Wahl) will be a Gold-level sponsor for Animal Behavior College’s (ABC) Grooming Instruction Program (GIP), the school announced today. The sponsorship renewal is effective immediately.

“Wahl is honored to be a continued partner with ABC’s Grooming Instruction Program. ABC is focused on quality education and improving the lives and safety of professional groomers and the pets they care for.” said Helen Cox, WAHL® Clipper Corporation marketing manager. “The GIP offers an essential service of education, as well as promoting the wellness of professionals and animal care.”

The gold-level sponsorship enables Wahl to reach out to and interact with GIP students, graduates and alumni in a number of ways, such as product information flyers and articles, product samples and social media contests, to name a few.

“We appreciate Wahl’s commitment and continuous support for professional pet groomer education,” said Steven Appelbaum, president and CEO of Animal Behavior College. “They are a global grooming products leader and offer some of the most sought-after and innovative supplies and tools available in the industry.”

Best-known for its wide-ranging professional and home-grooming products, Wahl products are popular among barbers, hairstylists and groomers worldwide. For almost 100 years, the Sterling, Illinois-based company has manufactured personal care and professional grooming supplies, including clippers, trimmers, combo kits, brushes and shampoos. Wahl products are currently sold in 165 countries with six global manufacturing facilities.

The increase in pet ownership is driving demand for pet boarding, grooming and other services. It is estimated that 65 percent of U.S. households own a pet, which equates to approximately 79.7 million homes, according to the 2015-2016 American Pet Products Association (APPA) National Pet owners Survey. The APPA estimates that by the end of 2016, pet owners will have spent more than $5.41 billion on pet services, which includes grooming and boarding. To date, ABC has certified and graduated 2,213 professional groomers through its pet grooming program.

In addition to pet groomer certification, ABC offers certification through its Dog Obedience Program (DOP) and Veterinary Assistant Program (VAP). The school also offers a variety of relevant Short-Term Programs on subjects such as cat management and training, pet nutrition, pet massage, pet sitting, training shelter dogs and doggy daycare (to be introduced in the first quarter of 2017).

To learn more about WAHL® Clipper Corporation, visit the website at http://www.wahl.com. To become a pet groomer, dog trainer or veterinary assistant and learn more about Animal Behavior College visit our website at http://www.AnimalBehaviorCollege.com/info or call 1-800-795-3294.

About Animal Behavior College

As of December 22, 2016, Animal Behavior College (ABC) has graduated and certified 2,213 professional pet groomers through its Grooming Instruction Program.