Lumeris, a pioneer in population health management solutions headquartered in St. Louis, announced today that it was again named the top-rated, full-service value-based care managed services firm by KLAS Research.

The December 2016 KLAS Performance Report: “Value-Based Care Managed Services: Technology-Enabled Services to Support Your Transformation to Value” evaluated 11 firms based on interviews with healthcare providers. Lumeris was assessed in the full-service category with five other firms. The report examined the impact and performance of firms that provide value-based care managed services for their support and solutions to assist in the transformation to value-based care.

Lumeris was named the top-performing full-service firm overall and in the areas of effectiveness in value-based care technology, sales and contracting, service and support, overall satisfaction, and desire to buy again.

In addition, 100 percent of Lumeris’ clients reported they would purchase services again and state that their future plans include partnering with Lumeris in either the same capacity they currently are or expanding their partnership.

According to the KLAS report, “Of all the full-service firms, Lumeris best drives outcomes thanks to robust tools that show claims data, ER utilization, uncaptured diagnoses and payer group costs. Additionally, Lumeris helps clients identify future challenges patients may face.”

“We are honored to be recognized by KLAS as the top-rated, value-based care managed services firm in several areas,” said Art Glasgow, president and chief operating officer of Lumeris. “Our clients have placed their trust in us as a result of our team's hard work, dedication and innovation for more than a decade. It is the ultimate compliment to be recognized by those we serve for providing the best in advisory, operational and technology solutions. We value our partnerships and look forward to changing healthcare together.”

KLAS’ mission is to improve delivery of healthcare by independently measuring vendor performance through reports that provide a solid overview of the industry. To learn more about the value-based care report from KLAS, visit http://www.klasresearch.com.

ABOUT KLAS

KLAS is a research and insights firm on a global mission to improve healthcare delivery by amplifying the provider's voice. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data and insights on software, services and medical equipment to deliver timely reports, trends and statistical overviews. The research directly represents the provider voice and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. Follow KLAS on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/KLASresearch.

ABOUT LUMERIS

Lumeris serves as a long-term operating partner for organizations that are committed to the transition from volume- to value-based care and delivering extraordinary clinical and financial outcomes. Lumeris enables clients to profitably achieve greater results in value-based care arrangements through proven playbooks based on collaboration, transparent data and innovative engagement methodologies. Lumeris offers comprehensive services for managing all types of populations, including launching new Medicare Advantage Health Plans, Commercial and Government Health Plan Optimization, and Multi-Payer, Multi-Population Health Services Organizations (PHSOs) for provider organizations. Currently, Lumeris is engaged with health systems, provider alliances and payers representing tens of millions of lives moving to value-based care. Lumeris has nearly 800 employees.

Lumeris was awarded 2015/2016 Best in KLAS within the Value-Based Care Managed Services category for outstanding efforts to help healthcare professionals deliver better patient care. For 2016 annual enrollment, Essence Healthcare, a Lumeris client, was rated “Excellent” by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Essence was Lumeris’ pioneer client and has been leveraging Lumeris for more than a decade to operate its Medicare Advantage plans, which serve more than 62,000 Medicare beneficiaries in various counties throughout Missouri and southern Illinois.