The Central Florida dining scene is about to get a lot tastier. After treating Orlandoans to the most unique, delicious, award-winning burgers for the past seven years, the popular MetroWest eatery known as “Everyone’s Neighborhood Grill” Teak Neighborhood Grill announces their exciting expansion in early 2017 opening a second restaurant in the Village at Lake Lily in Maitland. Voted Best Burger, Top 10 Burger Joint and a Must Do in Central Florida amongst countless other city and statewide recognitions, the new location will deliver the same award-winning cuisine and comfortable, relaxed and enjoyable dining atmosphere, both inside and out, that Teak is famous for.

The spacious 6,100 square foot Maitland restaurant, in the space formerly occupied as RanGetsu, will also include a 2,100 square foot open-air patio. The design will model the same wooden, rustic feel of the MetroWest Hamptons location, in addition to numerous television screens for sports viewing as well. Whether welcomed guests are hosting a family gathering, celebrating a birthday, watching their favorite sporting event or enjoying a friends night out, Teak’s newest addition will be the perfect destination.

Famously known for their original, high-quality burgers and using fresh, local ingredients in every savory dish, Teak Maitland will also feature the same delectable menu boasting over 30 hand crafted burgers (including Teak’s password-only underground burger menu), plus delicious sandwiches, salads, starters and desserts all from Teak’s every evolving menu crafted by Executive Chef Sean Anderson. In true Teak fashion, the new restaurant will also similarly serve over 60 craft beers and bottles combined and signature cocktails to choose from.

“We are very excited to finally be opening our second Teak restaurant in the heart of Maitland,” says Chris Meyer and Jon Proechel, owners since 2014. “After all the incredible success of our first location, it was definitely time to expand, and the new Maitland location is the perfect spot for us to grow our family and welcome others to enjoy our exceptional burgers, craft beers and relaxed dining we’re proud of. We look forward to opening this year and providing a place for the community to return to time and time again.”

Teak Maitland will open at the Village at Lake Lily at 901 S Orlando Ave, Maitland, FL 32751 and will offer lunch, dinner, happy hour, brunch and serve a full menu daily until 2am. For more news and information, visit http://www.teakorlando.com, http://www.facebook.com/teakorlando or call 407-313-5111.

