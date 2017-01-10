By collaborating and innovating with MemberHub and our other EdTech partners, we continue to improve the school supply lists experience for schools and families across the country.

Today, TeacherLists announces its partnership with MemberHub, a provider of online school communications solutions. This new partnership will integrate TeacherLists supply list functionality with MemberHub’s school sites and mobile application in time for back-to-school 2017.

Since it’s inception in 2012, the TeacherLists platform has grown into a powerful technology hub that converts lists from all schools and all teachers into a standardized, flexible format that is fundamentally transforming what was an inefficient and frustrating process for schools and parents. Lists from more than 1 million classrooms from more than 40,000 schools were live on the site this school year.

Under this new partnership MemberHub schools can take full advantage of TeacherLists’ best-in-class supply list functionality and portability: posting their lists directly to the TeacherLists platform, having those lists available on their school’s website, TeacherLists.com, the MemberHub mobile app and select retailers’ websites. This integration will allow MemberHub parents to easily access their lists on their phones and purchase the supplies directly from national retailers, making the annual back to school supply shopping chore more convenient than ever.

“With each partnership agreement that we sign, we further expand the ubiquity and value of the TeacherLists platform and improve the experience schools have,” said TeacherLists CEO, John Driscoll. “By collaborating and innovating with MemberHub and our other EdTech partners, we continue to improve the school supply lists experience for schools and families across the country.”

“We are thrilled to integrate a leading educational technology partner like TeacherList into our platform. Enhancing the capability for our teachers to easily create in-class supply list and simplify access and payment for parents, aligns with our long-term strategy of helping families easily engage and interact with their schools and classrooms,” said MemberHub CRO, Will Bowen.

About TeacherLists.com

TeacherLists is the smarter way to manage, find and share school supply lists for schools and parents. Launched in 2012, TeacherLists is currently used at over 40,000 schools and in more than 1 million classrooms across the nation. After a school’s lists are updated once, that school’s parents can then find those lists exactly where and when they need them, whether on the school website, the TeacherLists site, via their smart phones or even directly on the sites of key retailers. TeacherLists provides parents the freedom of accessing and finding the most updated school supply lists, twenty four-seven. For more information about TeacherLists, visit http://www.teacherlists.com.

About MemberHub

MemberHub, founded in 2007, is the one-stop online solution for school/teacher/parent communications. It allows schools and early learning programs to share a private online site for their school community where parents and teachers can easily post signup sheets, organize calendars, send messages, store newsletters, share photos, access an online school directory and more. For information on MemberHub, visit http://www.memberhub.com.