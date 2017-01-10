Keating Advisors and their experienced team bring precisely the type of experience, best practice research, and market insights we need to help our customers remain competitive in a demanding environment.

Risk Cooperative, a specialized insurance and risk advisory firm is pleased to announce a partnership with Keating Advisors, a strategic human resource consulting firm, specializing in benefits and compensation benchmarking, organizational development and performance management. Founded by Kim Keating, an entrepreneurial business leader and graduate of Harvard Business School, Keating Advisors ensures middle market firms remain competitive and compliant in attracting, retaining and motivating their talent.

The partnership leverages Keating’s more than 20 years of helping middle market firms understand and stay ahead of the competitive labor market. With the specter of continued healthcare complexity, rising direct and indirect costs and the potential repeal of all or parts of the Affordable Care Act (ACA), middle market employers with resource constrained human resources teams are particularly vulnerable to these forces. Risk Cooperative, through its Comprehensive Benefits practice, and Keating Advisors have developed robust solutions to help middle market firms stay ahead of the curve, contain costs and retain employees.

“For far too long the design and placement of employee benefits and related insurance programs has been on a downward spiral of value and an upward spiral of costs. For one of the largest cost items in many companies’ budgets, I am excited to partner with RC, a firm that applies creativity and technology to the insurance brokerage and plan design process and their Comprehensive Benefits practice,” said Kim Keating, founder and CEO of Keating Advisors, of this new partnership.

“Risk Cooperative remains committed to challenging convention in the insurance and risk-transfer markets. Keating Advisors and their experienced team bring precisely the type of experience, best practice research, and market insights we need to help our customers remain competitive in a demanding environment. Leveraging our global brokerage and insurance design capabilities, along with Keating’s benchmarking and analytical strength, will enable us to provide actionable HR strategies that can not only contain costs and improve employee engagement, but drive a real ROI from such a substantial investment,” said Dante Disparte, Risk Cooperative’s founder and CEO.

About Risk Cooperative

Risk Cooperative is a specialized strategy, risk and capital management firm founded around the question, “what would you do in a world without risk?” With this guiding principle, Risk Cooperative addresses the most pressing strategic questions of market expansion and innovation, strives to remove risk from management decisions and works to level the playing field for small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the capital markets. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., alongside the American Security Project, Risk Cooperative stands on three often separate disciplines of strategy, risk and investment, bringing them together as a part of our methodology to unlock value from risk. To learn more visit: http://www.riskcooperative.com

About Keating Advisors

Keating Advisors develops innovative talent management strategies and reward systems for our clients. We provide detailed and comprehensive benchmarking information to organizations in need of successful talent attraction and retention initiatives. Our Talent Alignment Model is a unique blend of quantitative analysis and qualitative assessment which allows the Keating Advisors team to create transformative HR solutions. Through our in-depth knowledge of industry standards and best practices, up-to-the minute labor market data, we counsel our clients on how their workplaces can achieve the highest levels of outstanding performance. To learn more visit: http://keatingadvisors.com/