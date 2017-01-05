Wella’s Hairdressers at Heart is now accepting applications for two Master Color Expert Scholarships – one that will be awarded to a Wella Colorist and the second to a Wella School Instructor. It is the first time Hairdressers at Heart has awarded a pair of the highly sought-after advanced education scholarships.

The Wella Master Color Expert Program represents the industry’s highest achievement in color and the most distinguished degree in the industry. Each scholarship covers all program prerequisites, valued at $3,750, in addition to $2,000 in travel and reimbursable expenses.

The expansion of the Master Color Expert scholarship program reflects Hairdressers at Heart’s commitment to education and mentorship throughout the careers of colorists, stylists and educators.

“In 2017 we at Wella and Hairdressers at Heart wanted to role educators into the scholarship because of the critical role they play in the continuing education of colorists and stylists across the industry,” said Sal Mauceri, Senior Vice President North America Professional Beauty and Global Nail at Coty Beauty. “Hairdressers at Heart is constantly exploring ways to provide life-changing education that serves as a catalyst in the careers of talented professionals, and we feel strongly that the Master Color Expert program offers the best advanced education opportunity in the industry.”

The Wella Master Color Expert course is a signature, 10-day seminar completed in two five-day phases offered at Wella Studios. Focused on giving students an expert-level understanding of color, the certification course begins by establishing Wella’s color theory before transitioning into building technical and creative skills, allowing stylists to master their craft and grow their clientele. Master Color Expert graduates have been found to grow their personal revenue up to 30 percent more than non-graduates.

To participate in the Master Color Expert program, candidates must have five years of color experience and have completed Wella’s Color Craft, Foiling Craft, Color Correction and Creative Color classes. To apply for the 2017 Hairdressers at Heart Master Color Expert Scholarship, visit http://www.hairdressersatheart.com/MCE.

For more information about Wella’s Hairdressers at Heart scholarship opportunities, please visit http://www.HairdressersAtHeart.com, and join the conversation on our social channels including Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Hairdressers At Heart

Stylists are committed to being the best, perfecting their craft with every cut. Wella is here to advance the salon industry, one stylist at a time. Hairdressers At Heart is a program created to help stylists develop their talents throughout their career. Our goal is to be a vital partner to salons, empowering individual stylists and our entire industry. For more: http://www.hairdressersatheart.com/

About Coty Inc.

We celebrate and liberate the diversity of your beauty. Coty is one of the world’s largest beauty companies with approximately $9 billion in revenue. Its strong entrepreneurial heritage has created an iconic portfolio of leading beauty brands. Coty is the global leader in fragrances, a strong number two in professional salon hair color & styling, and number three in color cosmetics. Coty operates three divisions – Coty Consumer Beauty, which is focused on color cosmetics, retail hair coloring and styling products, body care and mass fragrances sold primarily in the mass retail channels with brands such as Cover Girl, Max Factor and Rimmel; Coty Luxury, which is focused on prestige fragrances and skincare with brands such as Calvin Klein, Marc Jacobs, Hugo Boss, Gucci and philosophy; and Coty Professional Beauty, which is focused on servicing salon owners and professionals in both hair and nail, with brands such as Wella Professionals, Sebastian Professionals and OPI. Coty has over 20,000 colleagues globally and its products are sold in over 130 countries.

Coty and its brands are committed to a range of social causes as well as seeking to minimize our impact on the environment.

###