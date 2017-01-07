Payscape to Sponsor SAIS Athletic Director’s Conference

“SAIS’s many conferences are always a great resource for us to keep serving our growing network of schools," said Zack Wing, Director of Product.

Payscape Registration will be joining the likes of FieldTurf, MobileUp, and Collins Cooper Carusi Architects at the SAIS Athletic Director’s Conference January 12 at 12 pm at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Ashford-Dunwoody. The conference centers around leadership in school’s athletic offerings and addresses topics such as strategic leadership and operational excellence. Designed for sport directors from independent schools, this opportunity is devised for bettering their institution’s program by networking and sharing ideas with like-minded individuals.

“It’s an exciting time for us as we continue to make improvements to our existing software to provide a cleaner, more easily accessible system to our clients. SAIS’s many conferences are always a great resource for us to keep serving our growing network of schools,” said Zack Wing, Director of Product.

Payscape will offer early access to their completely revamped online registration software, which is dedicated to seamlessly integrate with any website and simplify the user experience. The new digital service eliminates all paperwork and allows users to manage all data online including participant and payment information, program trend reports, signature-required documents, and more.To learn more, visit info.payscape.com/SAIS.

About SAIS

SAIS is a membership organization of independent K-12 schools. As of July 1, 2015, SAIS has 365 member schools, represents over 200,000 students, and has a staff of 9 FTEs based in Atlanta, GA. The mission of SAIS is to strengthen member schools by providing high quality accreditation processes, comprehensive professional growth opportunities, and visionary leadership development programs. To learn more about SAIS and its member schools go to sais.org and follow @saisnews.

About Payscape

Founded in 2004, Payscape is an award-winning, financial technology provider dedicated to making it simple for small to mid-size business owners to process valuable transactions. Our portfolio of services works to connect discordant SaaS platforms, while providing best-in-class customer support to both customers and strategic referral partners. With a sales force of 200 intrapreneurs, we continue to innovate in the FinTech space & simplify payments for merchants. Learn more about the company at payscape.com and subscribe to #fintech updates @Payscape.