The Henry Ford’s attractions and signature events had a record-setting year in 2016 with more than 1.78 million guests visiting the institution’s campus, a five-percent increase from 2015. This is the highest attendance for the institution since 2012.

Contributing to 2016’s success, Holiday Nights in Greenfield Village presented by Citizens Bank also had an outstanding year with more than 88,800 visitors in attendance. Continuously voted as a top holiday event both locally and nationally, Holiday Nights is an immersive holiday event that has seen record-breaking attendance for the past two years.

“Highly attended signature events including Maker Faire Detroit, Hallowe’en and Holiday Nights along with new exhibitions in Henry Ford Museum and the increased viewership of our Emmy®-winning television show, The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation, created a solid foundation for 2017,” said Patricia Mooradian, president of The Henry Ford. “We look forward to the year ahead and are excited for big announcements, new exhibitions and new programming.”

Last year was a year of new additions, unique exhibitions and programming for The Henry Ford including the opening of the new Giant Screen Experience, the Davidson-Gerson Modern Glass Gallery, and temporary exhibitions The Beatles Magical History Tour and American Style & Spirit inside Henry Ford Museum. The Henry Ford looks to continue 2016’s success with the opening of new museum exhibitions coming in the Spring and Fall, filming for the fourth season of The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation and more. For more information on The Henry Ford, visit http://www.thehenryford.org.

About The Henry Ford

The Henry Ford in Dearborn, Michigan is an internationally-recognized history destination that explores the American experience of innovation, resourcefulness and ingenuity that helped shape America. A national historic landmark with an unparalleled Archive of American Innovation, The Henry Ford is a force for sparking curiosity and inspiring tomorrow’s innovators. Nearly 1.8 million visitors annually experience its five attractions: Henry Ford Museum, Greenfield Village, The Ford Rouge Factory Tour, The Benson Ford Research Center and The Henry Ford Giant Screen Experience. A continually expanding array of content available online provides anytime, anywhere access. The Henry Ford is also home to Henry Ford Academy, a public charter high school which educates over 500 students a year on the institution’s campus. In 2014, The Henry Ford premiered its first-ever national television series, The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation, showcasing present-day change-makers and The Henry Ford’s artifacts and unique visitor experiences. Hosted by news correspondent and humorist, Mo Rocca, this Emmy®-winning weekly half-hour show airs Saturday mornings on CBS. For more information please visit our website thehenryford.org.

