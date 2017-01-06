Historic Spanish Point will receive a match from The Patterson Foundation to jumpstart its efforts to implement an entrepreneurial earned-income plan focused on strengthening its mission impact in the region by extending the organization’s capacity to host on-site events. Funds contributed to the organization by Jan. 31, 2017, will be matched dollar for dollar by The Patterson Foundation up to 50 percent of its startup/growth capital requirement –up to $50,000. Pledges, in-kind contributions and debt funding will not be matched.

The earned-income plan was developed during Historic Spanish Point’s participation in Margin & Mission Ignition, an initiative of The Patterson Foundation designed to embed long-term earned-income strategies and models within nonprofits in our region. Historic Spanish Point is one of five nonprofits participating in the 18-month planning and implementation process. The organization is receiving extensive consultation on revenue-generating strategies from No Margin, No Mission, a social enterprise and national consulting firm engaged by The Patterson Foundation on this initiative.

“Historic Spanish Point has hosted many memorable special events over the years,” said John Mason, Executive Director of Historic Spanish Point. “With the assistance of philanthropic investors and The Patterson Foundation’s generous matching assistance, we look forward to substantial expansion of our ability to host more and larger events.”

Funds raised will be used for staffing, marketing, technology upgrades and capital improvements to extend the capacity of Historic Spanish Point to host on-site events. This includes the many public festivals held on the site throughout the year, as well as the site-rental program for weddings and other private events.

The organization shared its earned-income plan with potential investors during a recent fast-pitch-style event presented by The Patterson Foundation. Beyond the match challenge, The Patterson Foundation is investing $44,000 in efforts to help Historic Spanish Point develop its earned-income strategies. With the success of the match, The Patterson Foundation will have contributed $750,000 benefiting more than a dozen nonprofit organizations over the past two years through the Margin & Mission Ignition initiative.

“The plans developed by each organization come after months of rigorous discernment to adopt earned-income strategies that align with their mission, capacity and culture," said Debra Jacobs, president and CEO of The Patterson Foundation. "Early mission investors can double their impact with this match.”

About Historic Spanish Point

Founded in 1974, the Sarasota County Historical and Natural Science Center became Gulf Coast Heritage Association (GCHA) in 1980. The museum’s initial acquisition was the “Osprey Archaeological and Historic Site,” which became the first site in Sarasota County listed in the National Register of Historic Places. The site features two shell middens and a burial mound of a prehistoric Indian village, the Webb Family homestead, and gardens from the estate of Bertha Palmer. Known today as Historic Spanish Point, the museum opened to the public in 1982.

Since then, over $4 million was invested in historic restorations and exhibits at the site. In 1996, GCHA acquired use of the Osprey School, built in 1927 and also listed in the National Register. The building houses staff offices, an orientation theater, meeting room, museum shop, and a branch of the county library. GCHA achieved accreditation by the America Association of Museums in 2002, placing it in the top 4% of museums nationally.

Today, a professional staff and over 200 volunteers provide the museum’s services to the public. Historic Spanish Point serves an average of 28,000 visitors annually. Programs include guided tours, living history interpreters, and a curriculum-based field trips for 3rd and 4th graders.

Over 90,000 children have been educated through field trip experiences at Historic Spanish Point. Outreach activities include a speakers bureau, traveling exhibits, a summer camp program and the museum’s website, http://www.historicspanishpoint.org.

About Margin & Mission Ignition

An initiative of The Patterson Foundation, Margin & Mission Ignition is an opportunity for local nonprofits in our region to develop and implement earned-income strategies to strengthen mission impact. For more information about The Patterson Foundation’s Margin & Mission Ignition initiative, please visit thepattersonfoundation.org or join the conversation using #TPFMarginMission on social media.