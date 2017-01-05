Dedicated to developing innovative programming, maximizing efficiencies and driving sales with regional and national account partners, Precept Wine is excited to announce the formation of its new Strategic Accounts Division and has promoted and appointed Austin Gangel to Senior Vice President to oversee it. Gangel will report to Precept Wine Chief Sales & Marketing Officer Alex Evans.

With decades of combined experience in wine marketing and sales with regional and national retailers, hoteliers and restauranteurs, the Strategic Accounts Division will work in concert with our partners to pursue innovative products and programming, ensure excellence in service and deliver strong growth.

“Our strategic account partners are a key driver to the success of Precept Wine,” Chief Sales & Marketing Officer Alex Evans said. “This team will keep us on the forefront of innovation bringing value to our partners through quality, creativity and a collaborative approach to business.”

“Our regional and national strategic account partners are important to us. We have watched them grow exponentially – internally and externally – and in-turn they have helped us to expand our business and for that we are truly humbled,” Gangel said. “Our goal in Strategic Accounts is to develop with them by giving them resources at Precept to continue to build innovative alcoholic beverage solutions and drive sales.”

Gangel, who started with Precept Wine in 2012, has continuously proven his ability to drive sales growth results through effective leadership and meaningful relationships. As Senior Vice President of Strategic Accounts, Gangel has formed a team of dynamic individuals to meet the needs of Precept partners. This includes wine industry veteran, John Heinz as Chairman of Strategic On-Premise Accounts. With more than 30 years of industry experience – 28 of those years spent with Constellation – Heinz will consult and advise on a number of key accounts providing a wealth of expertise and guidance.

Also part of the team are Precept Sales Directors Lisa Blount (east) and Chelsea Blalock (south). New to this team is Jessie Naluai, who is promoted to Sales Director – West. Naluai has worked in a variety of capacities at Precept since 2012, most recently as direct to consumer sales manager where she executed programs that dramatically increased sales in that channel.

“With Jessie’s knowledge and successful management of direct to consumer sales as well as her ability to create and maintain deep relationships with our clientele, she will be an incredible asset to the Strategic Accounts Division,” Gangel said.

In addition, Precept Wine is hiring a dynamic leader to fill the role of Sales Director - National. This role will be working with some of our top national account partners.

Rounding out the new division will be the company’s Grape & Grain Marketing team led by Marketing Director Nicole Hogan. The Grape & Grain team is responsible for developing wine solutions, including specialty regional brands and top-performing exclusives for on- and off-premise accounts that align with partners’ goals at service or retail. The Grape & Grain division has accounted for consistent double-digit growth for the past three years.

“Grape & Grain offers a dynamic team of winemakers, brand managers, logistics and compliance managers and graphic designers,” Evans added. “It is truly a full-service, seamlessly integrated team so we can steward projects from design to development. The team’s holistic approach to market represents the future of the wine business.”

Seattle-based Precept Wine – Is the largest privately held wine producer in the Pacific Northwest and a top 15 American wine producer. With deep roots representing 30 years of Northwest investments in the wine industry, it owns and maintains more than nearly 5,000 acres of vineyards across Washington, Idaho, New Mexico and Oregon; such leading wine brands as HOUSE Wine, Browne Family Vineyards, Waterbrook, Canoe Ridge Vineyard, Gruet, Primarius, Ste. Chapelle, Pendulum and Shingleback, and Red Knot, plus tasting rooms and hospitality throughout the Northwest. Founded in 2003 by Andrew Browne, the company’s wineries have garnered more than 600 combined best buys and critical scores exceeding 90 points. Learn more at http://www.preceptwine.com.