An individual employee of Help at Home filed a lawsuit on January 4, 2017, in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, alleging violations of federal overtime law. The named plaintiff, an hourly home health care worker, brings her claims individually and on behalf of similarly situated employees who worked for either Help at Home or its sister company, Oxford HealthCare.

The Complaint alleges that Help at Home and Oxford HealthCare underpaid its home health care workers by paying straight time rates rather than the required one and one-half times the employees’ regular rate of pay for their overtime hours. The case is filed as a Fair Labor Standards Act collective action, and the named plaintiff seeks unpaid overtime wages and double damages.

Plaintiffs' attorney Rachhana T. Srey of Nichols Kaster, PLLP explained, “These workers provide much needed home health care services and spend significant hours caring for those who need assistance caring for themselves. The law requires that they be compensated fairly for the overtime hours that they work."

Plaintiffs are represented by Rachhana T. Srey and Alexander M. Baggio from Nichols Kaster, PLLP, which has offices in Minneapolis, Minnesota and San Francisco, California and Christine E. Webber and Brian Corman of Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll, PLLC, which has offices in Chicago, Illinois; Washington, DC; Denver, Colorado; New York, New York; Palm Beach Gardens, Florida; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and Raleigh, North Carolina.

The case is entitled, Lorena Richardson v. Help at Home, LLC f/k/a Help At Home, Inc. et al, No.17-CV-00060 (Northern District of Illinois).

Additional information about how to make a claim for overtime pay in the case may be found at http://www.nka.com or by calling Nichols Kaster, PLLP toll free at (877) 448-0492.