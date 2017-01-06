Accountex Accountex presents an excellent opportunity to learn first-hand about the latest innovations in accounting technology that impact the practices of our CPA members

Accountex USA announced a partnership with the Massachusetts Society of CPAs, the association representing Massachusetts certified public accountants. MSCPA will partner with Accountex in offering the accounting technology conference and expo to their 11,000 members.

Accountex announced in November the relocation of the accounting technology conference and expo to Boston for 2017. The move puts a leading independent event for accounting professionals in the mecca of cities for finance careers. Accountex USA will be held at the Hynes Convention Center September 6-8, 2017.

“Accountex presents an excellent opportunity to learn first-hand about the latest innovations in accounting technology that impact the practices of our CPA members,” says Julia Ekelund, MSCPA Vice President of Learning and Development. “They will also reap the added benefits of networking with peers at a global event.”

Accountex, a division of Diversified Communications, is the only independent technology event aimed at accountants and finance managers. It brings together a global audience of attendees and provides education and training workshops in all aspects of accounting technology. It also features a major trade show exposition which will showcase over exhibits from the leading app developers offering the latest technology to accountants, finance managers, and bookkeepers.

RD Whitney, Group Vice President, explained the move of Accountex USA: “Boston was recently named by Investopedia as the top destination for financial careers, so it is only natural that the leading independent accounting technology event relocate to the mecca of professionals. Diversified Communications is committed to investing in the growth of Accountex, an agnostic community for all financial and accounting professionals, which relocates in 2017 to foster the demands of a progressive group.”

Whitney continued, “We are privileged to partner with the Massachusetts Society of CPAs to bring our content focused accounting technology trade show and educational conference to their members. We believe it will be a highly-valued member benefit. MSCPA members will be invited to attend the exposition and participate in the education conference at a substantial discount. The beautiful fall of New England will welcome attendees and app developers with innovation, inspiration, and disruptive thought leadership. It is the 2017 Accounting Tech event of the year!”

Accountex USA provides a three-day learning experience that focuses around the technology that moves accounting forward as well as the business processes and organizational success needed in the marketplace. As an independent conference, the content offers more than a single perspective on solutions. In addition, the expo brings together the largest selection of solutions and offers professionals face-to-face time to learn about the latest upcoming trends available from the innovators in technology. The conference is the premier event of the year for the accounting and financial professionals and the add-on developer community interested in cloud accounting or business accounting technology. Registration is now open at AccountexUSA.com.

About Accountex

Accountex is the leading independent expo and conference focusing on accounting technology. Accountex USA focuses on the technology that moves accounting forward as well as the business processes and organizational success needed in the marketplace. It is an independent conference meaning that it offers more than one viewpoint of solutions. Accountex features the most accounting technology solutions at one major event, plus latest trends and the traditional technologies that still dominate, without any focus on a singular suite of products. http://www.accountexusa.com.

