Three Michigan Villa Centers Named Best Nursing Home by U.S. News

U.S. News & World Report has named three Michigan-based Villa Healthcare nursing centers to the Best Nursing Homes list. The awarded centers are Villa at the Bay, Villa at Green Lake Estates and Villa at West Branch. The report, which was first launched in 2009, evaluates data from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) to rank nursing homes on factors including health inspections, quality of medical care and nurse staffing. This year, there was an increased focus on long-term performance consistency.

“We are thrilled that three of Villa’s Michigan-based centers earned this prestigious ranking,” said Josh Baumol, VP of Operations at Villa Healthcare. “It is clearly reflective of Villa’s core mission, which is making people better – both our internal staff and our guests.”

Villa Healthcare’s award-winning Michigan centers are located at:

Villa at the Bay: 1500 Spring Street, Petoskey, MI

Villa at Green Lake Estates: 6470 Alden Drive, Orchard Lake, MI

Villa at West Branch: 445 S. Valley Street, West Branch, MI

Of the 446 nursing homes in Michigan, only 55 centers made the list. This means that only 12 percent of nursing homes statewide made the Best Nursing Homes list.

Nationally a little more than 2,000 centers nationwide made the list this year, representing about 13 percent of all nursing homes. This illustrates a 41 percent decrease in the number of centers that placed compared to last year, due to the stricter standards.

“Our Michigan centers’ executive staff thrives on creating innovative methods for motivating and engaging employees, which directly correlates to a positive guest and resident experience,” said Baumol.

He continued, “With the unveiling of Villa Healthcare’s rebrand early next year, I know that the awards, recognition and, more importantly, employee and guest satisfaction will only continue to grow.”

Villa Healthcare is planning to launch a complete rebrand, showcasing a new, modern look and feel that still portrays its longstanding priority of making guests and staff better. This includes new corporate and center websites and collateral, as well as innovative staff and resident initiatives.

To qualify as a Best Nursing Home for 2016-2017, centers had to earn an average of 4.5 stars or better over 12 months, while also consistently meeting performance standards set by U.S. News during that timeframe.

Villa Healthcare

Villa Healthcare began in 2010 by assuming control of several under-performing or marginal skilled nursing centers. Villa has decades of experience in nursing facility ownership and management, with 22 centers throughout the Midwest.

Villa Healthcare’s goal is to improve the lives of all stakeholders: residents and their families, Villa staff, and hospital personnel. The company goes beyond simply providing resident-focused care; it aspires to make people better – staff and residents.

To learn more about Villa Healthcare, please visit villahc.com or call 847.440.2660.