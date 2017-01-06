Flying Dog’s plan is the best possible outcome for the Bowman Farm property. It’s a win-win for the economy, tax payers and beer lovers.

On Dec. 29, 2016, Flying Dog Brewery recorded the deed on the $2.25-million site it purchased from The City of Frederick in order to expand its brewery operation.

The agreement on the sale of Bowman Farm Lot 15 was approved by Frederick Mayor and Board of Aldermen at a public meeting on Sept. 17, 2015.

"The Bowman Farm property was a somewhat complex transaction, but right from the start, The City of Frederick moved the process along expeditiously while protecting the interests of The City. We tremendously appreciate everyone's assistance," said Jim Caruso, CEO of Flying Dog.

Flying Dog’s plans for the 31.69-acre lot include a 150,000-square-foot state-of-the-art brewery and a farm brewery. The company currently owns and operates a facility just outside the city limits at 4607 Wedgewood Blvd., Frederick, Md. “We look forward to continuing to develop this project and making this the new home for Flying Dog Brewery in the years to come,” said Caruso.

“Manufacturing is an important industry sector for The City of Frederick, and we are excited that Flying Dog Brewery is expanding and adding jobs right here in Frederick,” said Richard Griffin, director of Economic Development for The City of Frederick.

The City acquired the Bowman Farm in 2008, during the Jeff Holtzinger administration, for $5.4 million, in order to support critically needed infrastructure projects at Frederick Municipal Airport. Following the completion of airport infrastructure projects, the remainder of Lot 15 was deemed excess by the Mayor and Board of Aldermen and authorized for sale.

Mayor Randy McClement said, “Flying Dog’s plan is the best possible outcome for the Bowman Farm property: Available land being put to efficient use in a way that expands a solid local business, creates job opportunities and enhances the city’s appeal in general. It’s a win-win for the economy, taxpayers and beer lovers.”