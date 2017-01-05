SABRE Personal Safety Kit to Debut at CES 2017 in Las Vegas

SABRE has teamed these two great products because we believe they are a powerful combination in providing personal protection

SABRE, the no. 1 pepper spray brand trusted by police and consumers worldwide, announces the launch of its new SABRE Personal Safety Kit.

The SABRE® Personal Safety Kit features a SABRE Red® Pepper Spray and SABRE® Personal Alarm unit in a single retail package. Available in black, red or pink, these personal safety tools provide security and protection in an increasingly unsecure world.

SABRE manufactures the number 1 pepper spray trusted by police and consumers worldwide, providing 25 bursts of painful, hostility-deterring pepper spray from a safe distance (up to 10 feet/3 m away). With up to five times more bursts than competitive products, this kit offers the user protection against multiple threats.

The SABRE Personal Alarm emits a 120dB dual siren, audible up to 600 feet (185 m) away and is designed to alert others for assistance. The alarm can help deter and frighten off an attacker.

Both feature key ring attachments to ensure that they are readily available and easily accessible, offering the user protection and peace-of-mind while they are out and about.

“SABRE has teamed these two great products because we believe they are a powerful combination in providing personal protection,” said SABRE CEO/VP of Sales & Marketing David Nance. “We are dedicated to delivering effective and affordable safety products—along with the training and information on how to use them. ‘Safe Is Smart’ is more than a tag line for us, it represents why we are in business.”

The SABRE Personal Safety Kit units will be available for purchase starting in 2017 online and in retailers nationwide.

SABRE will feature the SABRE Personal Security Kit and many other personal and home security products in their booth at CES 2017 (#21845 – Las Vegas Convention Center-South Hall) and invites you to check them all out for yourself.

About SABRE Security Equipment Corporation

SABRE, the no. 1 pepper spray trusted by police and consumers worldwide, is family owned and operated with four decades of experience and is the leading brand in personal safety. The company’s law enforcement grade pepper sprays provide consumers with the same superior quality chosen exclusively by the New York Police Department, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and law enforcement agencies worldwide. SABRE has trained 3,500 officers around the globe on the use of force and how to use pepper spray. SABRE also has a line of consumer personal alarms and home security systems, and is dedicated to educating its customers. SABRE’s Personal Safety Academy is available through certified instructors around the world to help teach personal safety skills to SABRE users. Learn more at http://www.SABREred.com, on Facebook at ‘SABRE-Security Equipment Corporation’, on Twitter @SABRERed or on Instagram @SABRESafety.