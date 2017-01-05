Artech Information Systems LLC Acquires Tech-Pro, Inc.

We are pleased to have an experienced management and delivery team in the Twin Cities region and look forward to working with them to expand Artech’s regional footprint

Artech Information Systems LLC (“Artech”) is pleased to announce that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Tech-Pro, Inc. (“Tech-Pro”) a Minneapolis, MN-based information technology solutions company. Tech-Pro provides IT, Engineering, and Business Strategies for a large variety of clients ranging from start-up businesses to Fortune 1000 organizations.

Artech’s Co-Founder & CEO, Ranjini Poddar said, “We are extremely excited to welcome the Tech-Pro team to Artech. With over 26 years of experience in the staffing industry, the Tech-Pro team is sure to have a positive impact on our clients and consultants.” Ajay Poddar, Artech’s Executive Vice President, added, “We are pleased to have an experienced management and delivery team in the Twin Cities region and look forward to working with them to expand Artech’s regional footprint. We are excited about the potential to offer the Tech-Pro team’s skills and capabilities in IT solutions, Staffing, and MSP/VMS relationships to our clients.”

This acquisition will help to expand Artech’s customer support and deliverables across the Midwestern United States Region. Tech-Pro will continue to operate under the Tech-Pro brand with their existing management team.

ABOUT ARTECH INFORMATION SYSTEMS LLC

Artech is a minority- and women-owned business enterprise (MWBE) that provides workforce solutions, IT consulting, and SOW-project services. Headquartered in Morristown, NJ, Artech employs over 7,200 professionals and maintains over 25 locations across the U.S., India, and China. Artech was founded in 1992 and today is a Tier-1/Preferred Supplier to more than 70 Fortune 500 companies and numerous federal and state government agencies. Artech is the #1 Largest Women-Owned IT Staffing Firm in the United States and the #11 Largest Overall. Artech is also a NMSDC Corporate Plus® Member and recipient of the 2009 NMSDC National Supplier of the Year award — the highest honor a minority supplier can receive. Recently the company also won the 2015 Supplier of the Year Award from the New York & New Jersey Minority Supplier Development Council. Artech is also ISO 9001, ISO/IEC 27001 and SEI-CMM Level 2 certified. For more information, visit: http://www.artechinfo.com.

ABOUT TECH-PRO, INC.

Since 1989 Tech-Pro, a privately held, Twin Cities-based company has provided experienced IT professionals and project teams to implement and maintain its clients' essential systems and applications. The company’s staffing flexibility and technical breadth help its large clients meet priorities and deliver on projects. Tech-Pro’s clients span a variety of industries, including retail, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, insurance and others. The company has won several awards, and was most recently ranked #10 in the Minneapolis St. Paul Business Journal’s list of Top 25 IT Management Consulting Companies. For more information please visit http://www.tech-pro.com

