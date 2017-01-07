The Atlanta Divorce Law Group (ADLG) is pleased to welcome to its legal team one of Atlanta’s strongest child custody advocates, Attorney Jeanette Soltys. Jeanette will be taking on the role of Managing Attorney for the firm.

Jeanette has dedicated her entire legal career to protecting the well-being of families with minor children. Earlier in her career, Jeanette represented the Georgia Department of Family and Children’s Services in litigating child abuse cases. From there, she went on to represent hundreds of families through complicated divorce and child custody battles. Jeanette has a real passion for family law that stems from her own personal background of being a single parent to her adored son, Logan, who she adopted as an infant together with her ex-husband. Jeanette’s passion for the law and her extensive courtroom experience enables her to litigate the most complex child custody cases. She has now worked over a decade focusing on divorce and custody cases, handling hundreds of family law matters throughout metro-Atlanta.

The Atlanta Divorce Law Group focuses on easing the transition from one stage of life to another, whether it’s during divorce, adoption, or child custody and/or modification. Their mission is Happily Ever After DivorceTM, and now with Jeanette Soltys, they will be able to further this mission for the firm. Jeanette truly brings the kind of experience and compassion to the ADLG team that will be an asset to the firm.

Owner and Attorney Sara Khaki stated, “Bringing Jeanette in as the head of our legal team is a major step that gets us closer to our mission of protecting families and securing their future as they are going through times of transition. Jeanette’s legal experience and philosophy on divorce and child custody matters is perfectly in line with the firm’s mission of Happily Ever After DivorceTM, meaning at times a divorce is necessary to turn a dysfunctional family situation into a healthier and happier one that benefits all parties involved, including (and most importantly) the children. We are thrilled that Jeanette chose our firm to expand her legal career with; and we are excited about the good work we will be doing together for our clients.”

Jeanette commented, “I am excited to join ADLG because of their commitment to client satisfaction. Combining my legal expertise with ADLG’s team allows us to give clients the best experience possible, with excellent legal results and personal attention along the way.”

To learn more about the Atlanta Divorce Law Group, visit their website at AtlantaDivorceLawGroup.com.