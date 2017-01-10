Chicago Language Services Company, Metaphrasis, Unveils New Brand

After more than a decade of building a Chicago-based language services company, Metaphrasis is unveiling a reimagined brand and visual identity, along with a social media campaign centered around the new and compelling message: Everyone Deserves to Be Understood.

The purpose of the new identity, website refresh, and visual redesign, is to effectively communicate Metaphrasis’ long held values and approach to service provision. As a comprehensive language services company, Metaphrasis centers its approach on the importance of culture and context in language and communication.

“The launch of our new Metaphrasis brand identity kicks-off a new year but not a new idea for us. When you break it down to its simplest form, our services are all about providing clarity of message with cultural sensitivity. It’s about taking the time to understand where each person is coming from and ensuring—through diligence, care, and concern—that each situation has the best possible outcome for everyone involved.” -Elizabeth Colón, Founder & President.

The “Everyone Deserves to Be Understood” message steers the conversation away from services benefits, focusing more on each client’s specific needs and unique cultural framework, and on optimizing the process for the agencies responsible for overseeing those services and interactions:

“What makes Metaphrasis different, is that we really take the time to get to the heart of the issue, using our extensive experience to effectively assess each situation and to understand where each person is coming from. This allows us to ensure that we’re meeting everyone’s needs by providing not only the proper language services, but also the tools needed to manage those services efficiently.”

To read more about Metaphrasis, please visit the company’s website at http://www.metaphrasislcs.com.

About Metaphrasis

Metaphrasis is a comprehensive language services company that understands the importance of culture and context in language and communication. With access to a nationwide pool of translators and interpreters, Metaphrasis offers services in over 180 languages. The Company proudly boasts an average appointment fill rate of 95% with 24/7 services to meet critical, time-sensitive client needs. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Metaphrasis has been providing language services since 2007.