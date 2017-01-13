Chromalox Celebrates 100 Years of Innovation

Chromalox has grown to serve an increasing number of global end markets while providing elegant solutions

Chromalox, Inc., the leader in advanced thermal technologies, announced today that it will be celebrating 100 years of innovation in electrical heating during 2017. A young engineer, Edwin L. Wiegand, invented and patented the electric resistance-metal sheath heating element that created an entire industry. This invention led to the first electric strip heater that would become the modern electric clothes iron and ultimately lead to numerous patents and new technologies that followed. In 1917, Mr. Weigand founded his namesake company in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Mr. Wiegand’s innovative and pioneering spirit, and those who have followed, built Chromalox into the strong, respected, global industrial heating manufacturer that it is today.

“The innovative spirit of Edwin L. Wiegand continues on today as Chromalox continues to pioneer new thermal technologies and shape the future of industrial heating,” said Mike Sutter, President and CEO of Chromalox. “We believe our unique combination of technical expertise, the commitment of our employees, and providing customer-centric solutions positions us well to pioneer another century of innovation as the leader in advanced thermal technologies.”

Chromalox has grown to serve an increasing number of global end markets while providing elegant solutions in solving customer’s unique problems supported by a global sales, engineering and manufacturing footprint. Chromalox will continue to be true to its history as it continues to build its global brand into the next century.

