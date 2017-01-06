ChoiceLocal Marketing 2016 Recap

ChoiceLocal

ChoiceLocal, a digital marketing agency specializing in growth strategies for local agent/franchise-based organizations, is pleased to release our first ever year-end recap. 2016 marked a banner year of growth for ChoiceLocal that included a 230% growth in our number of client partners, the launch of two new services, a growth rate of 260% in our number of teammates, and a LaunchPoint partnership with Marketo.

Below are some of the highlights of 2016 for ChoiceLocal:

ChoiceLocal Recruiter: In January, 2016, ChoiceLocal launched its recruitment and hiring service, ChoiceLocal Recruiter, to help fill a need among client partners whose business had increased past their hiring capacity. ChoiceLocal Recruiter incorporates job posting and SEO best practices to help partners select from a more qualified applicant pool and streamline hiring processes in order to fill need. More than 40% of ChoiceLocal partners are utilizing Recruiter to meet their capacity needs.

ChoiceLocal Closer: ChoiceLocal Closer was launched in December, 2016 to help partners optimize the lead follow-up process in order to maintain contact over the acquisition period and provide an increased lead close rate of 22%. Closer is currently available for select partners.

LaunchPoint Partnership: Becoming a LaunchPoint partner with Marketo has allowed ChoiceLocal to provide more value to client partners by streamlining automated processes and maximizing the reach of businesses through the use of best of breed online technology and innovation.

Expansion of Industries Served: ChoiceLocal extended its cutting-edge marketing solutions across expanded industries in 2016, including in-home care, healthcare providers, commercial moving, household goods moving and logistics, commercial cleaning, and many more.

Additionally, ChoiceLocal successfully surpassed financial projections and expectations by 295%, enabling further growth of personnel and the addition of teammate benefits going into 2017, including a 401k plan, industry-leading dental and vision insurance and expanded premium healthcare coverage options that help us live our core value of treating our teammates as family.

“We’re very excited about the growth ChoiceLocal is experiencing,” said Joe Soltis, owner and CEO of ChoiceLocal. “One of our key missions as a company is to help others. More growth means the ability to help more people.”

“I’ve worked at a number of different technology and marketing organizations, and been a part of many a great team, but I’ve never been a part of a better group than the one we have at ChoiceLocal,” said Joe Kneale, Executive VP and General Manager at ChoiceLocal.

About ChoiceLocal

ChoiceLocal is a local marketing company that specializes in digital marketing for agent/franchise- based networks such as home care, healthcare, household good moving/logistics, commercial cleaning, home improvement businesses and many more. We offer assistance with digital marketing and long-term online strategies for recruiting, client retention and lead generation.

At ChoiceLocal our mission is to be a purpose-driven business that helps kids in need by helping others succeed. 10% of our profits are donated to help kids in need by donations we make directly to the Benjamin Isaac Foundation, named after the late unborn son of Joe & Becky Soltis, founders of ChoiceLocal.