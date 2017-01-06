SABRE Introduces New Personal Security Alarms at CES 2017 in Las Vegas

These alarms demonstrate our continued commitment to personal safety—whatever the environment

The SABRE® Personal Alarm with Motion Sensor, Magnet & Key Ring is a new, 120 decibel unit that comes with a convenient key ring and can be activated at a touch, providing a loud, attention-getting alarm. Additionally, this alarm features a magnetic back and motion detection option which can provide protection while sleeping or traveling, or even alert users when anyone approaches a sensitive or dangerous area.

SABRE is also unveiling the SABRE® CLIP Personal Alarm, designed with 120 decibels of attention-grabbing sound and flash light, which features a strong clip that can be attached discreetly to clothing, backpacks or hand bags making it easier to carry and have readily available. Activated with a touch, this alarm can help discourage attackers and is designed to attract the attention of others in the area.

A third addition to the SABRE portfolio is the SABRE® Personal Alarm with Compass and LED Light. Ideal for the outdoorsman or hiker, this durable alarm is waterproof and rechargeable with a USB charging port. Boasting a 120 dB alarm (audible up to 600 feet/185 m away), this unit also features a powerful LED flashlight with three options—steady on, slow flash and fast flash. The compass is built into the alarm face and makes the unit, not just a potent security alarm, but also a navigational aid that can be affixed to a back pack, clothing, lanyard, or wrist.

“SABRE is pleased to add these exciting new offerings to our Personal Alarm portfolio,” said SABRE Security Equipment Corporation CEO/VP of Sales & Marketing David Nance. “They demonstrate our continued commitment to personal safety—whatever the environment.”

These SABRE Personal Alarm units will be available for purchase starting in 2017 online and in retailers nationwide.

SABRE will feature these and many other personal and home security products in their booth at CES 2017 (#21845 – Las Vegas Convention Center-South Hall).

SABRE, the no. 1 pepper spray trusted by police and consumers worldwide, is family owned and operated with four decades of experience and is the leading brand in personal safety. The company’s law enforcement grade pepper sprays provide consumers with the same superior quality chosen exclusively by the New York Police Department, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and law enforcement agencies worldwide. SABRE has trained 3,500 officers around the globe on the use of force and how to use pepper spray. SABRE also has a line of consumer personal alarms and home security systems, and is dedicated to educating its customers. SABRE’s Personal Safety Academy is available through certified instructors around the world to help teach personal safety skills to SABRE users. Learn more at http://www.SABREred.com, on Facebook at ‘SABRE-Security Equipment Corporation’, on Twitter @SABRERed or on Instagram @SABRESafety.