Basic Outfitters Will Appear on Shark Tank

Currently in its eighth season, Shark Tank showcases aspiring entrepreneur contestants seeking to present their unique business to a group of investors, also known as the “sharks”. These sharks include widely known names like investor Mark Cuban, inventor Lori Greiner, businessman Robert Herjavec, and Daymond John, the founder and president of apparel company FUBU.

“When we first started Basic Outfitters, we knew we were onto something big because we were addressing a real need and creating an incredible solution. We intend to grow this business tremendously, and we knew that getting onto Shark Tank would fast track that growth. The number one comment we got from people who heard about our website and our Create-a-Drawer service was “You guys should go on Shark Tank!”

The Shark Tank episode featuring Basic Outfitters will be airing this Friday, January 6th at Friday, January 6th at 9:00-10:00 p.m., on ABC. A brief interview about what the experience was like is available to read on the Basic Outfitters blog.

About Basic Outfitters

Spearheaded by husband and wife team Michael and Laura Dweck, Basic Outfitters was born out of the necessity for high quality, low priced basics. Basic Outfitters sells men’s socks, underwear tees and jogger sweatpants at an unmatched value and offers customers unique selling proposition. When they Create-a-Drawer, they can choose up to 19 basics including socks, underwear, tees and joggers for just $60 (a $120 value). It’s fast, convenient, personalized, high quality and affordable.

For more information on the company, Create-A-Drawer, or products for sale, please visit http://www.basicoutfitters.com, call 800-624-7657 or email pr(at)basicoutfitters.com.