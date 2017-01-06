Governor Hogan to Provide Keynote Address at MEDA Winter Conference

Each panelist will offer a unique perspective as to how legislation could influence economic development initiatives across the state.

Maryland Governor Lawrence J. Hogan, Jr. will deliver the keynote address at the Maryland Economic Development Association (MEDA) Winter Conference Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, at the Governor Calvert House in Annapolis, Maryland. The conference, scheduled from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., will address this year’s legislative outlook. Leaders from both the public and private sector will share insight on the legislation that will be considered by the Maryland General Assembly during the 2017 session.

“Our Winter Conference gives legislative and business leaders the opportunity to discuss priorities for the upcoming year,” said MEDA President Keasha N. Haythe, CEcD. “We will facilitate panel discussions with some of the state’s top business leaders and elected officials. Each panelist will offer a unique perspective as to how legislation could influence economic development initiatives across the state.”

Sean M. Looney, vice president of state government affairs for Comcast, will moderate the Maryland Business Leadership Report. During this time, attendees will hear from some of Maryland’s top business leaders, including James C. Dinegar, president and CEO of the Greater Washington Board of Trade; Donald C. Fry, president and CEO of the Greater Baltimore Committee; Christine Ross, president and CEO of the Maryland Chamber of Commerce; and Martin Rosendale, interim CEO of the Tech Council of Maryland.

Attendees also will hear a legislative outlook from several elected officials, including Thomas V. (Mike) Miller Jr., President of the Senate; Michael E. Busch, Speaker of the House; J.B. Jennings, Minority Leader of the Senate; and Nicholaus R. Kipke, Minority Leader of the House. Laurie M. Boyer, executive director of Rockville Economic Development, will moderate the legislative outlook session.

The MEDA Winter Conference is sponsored by the Anne Arundel Economic Development Corporation and the City of Annapolis Economic Development Division.

For more information about the MEDA 2017 Winter Conference and to register, visit http://www.medamd.com.

About MEDA:

MEDA enhances the knowledge and skills of its members and encourages partnerships and networking among those committed to bringing jobs and investment to Maryland. In addition to quarterly conferences, members have access to opportunities, discounts and scholarships for professional development and can participate in awards programs that recognize the best economic development projects or programs, redevelopment projects or programs and marketing efforts in the state of Maryland.