DATAMARK Promotes the Spirit of Giving During the 2016 Holiday Season

“We feel a great need to help underprivileged children and all those who find themselves in unfortunate circumstances. DATAMARK makes it possible for us to give back to our community.”

Employees of DATAMARK, a global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and contact center services, kicked off a season of giving back to the community by bringing some joy to the young residents of the Rancho Los Amigos children’s home in Juarez, Mexico.

Rancho Los Amigos, a ministry of the El Paso-Juarez chapter of Youth With A Mission (YWAM), serves approximately 30 disadvantaged children who have come from across Mexico to find a loving and supportive home at the 12-acre Rancho Los Amigos campus. In addition to clean and safe housing, the children receive healthy meals and an education.

To start a season of giving that continues through the Christmas holiday, 35 DATAMARK employees representing its El Paso, Texas and Juarez, Mexico facilities spent a full day during Labor Day Weekend at Rancho Los Amigos, volunteering their time to paint the exterior and interior of staff and community-activity buildings.

In addition to painting and helping with minor repairs and upkeep on the buildings, the DATAMARK employees spent some time playing games with the children at Rancho Los Amigos and cooked lunch for the staff and residents.

The volunteer day at Rancho Los Amigos was such a success, that the DATAMARK employees plan to visit again in 2017, said organizer Magda Chavez, DATAMARK’s administrative assistant to the Vice President of Global Operations.

“We feel a great need to help underprivileged children and all those who find themselves in unfortunate circumstances,” Chavez said. “DATAMARK makes it possible for us to give back to our community."

DATAMARK encourages its employees to engage in charitable activities year-round, and offers paid leave to staff who take time off to work with non-profit charitable organizations. During the Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday season, the company and employees promote the spirit of giving through a number of company-wide and departmental initiatives, such as adopting a family for the holidays or buying gifts for children in need.

About DATAMARK

DATAMARK, Inc. is a leading business process outsourcing company specializing in high-volume digital mailroom management, document processing/document management, contact center services, and process improvement consulting for Fortune 500 companies and other large enterprises.

Headquartered in El Paso, Texas, DATAMARK employs nearly 2,000 people in its U.S., Mexico and India facilities. For more information, visit http://www.datamark.net or contact Marketing Manager Martin Rocha at info@datamark.net.