AutoHarvest Foundation (AutoHarvest) is proud to announce that it has signed an alliance agreement with the Licensing Executives Society, USA & Canada (LES).

The alliance will combine LES’s resources and intellectual property expertise with AutoHarvest’s open innovation community. AutoHarvest continually seeks to work with organizations that support advancements in the manufacturing field, an objective which effortlessly aligns with LES’s strategic goals.

Kimberly Chotkowski, CEO, LES (USA & Canada) commented, “LES takes a lot of pride in our educational offerings, both in-person and digital. One goal of this collaborative effort is to share this asset with AutoHarvest’s vast intellectual property community.”

"LES Members are the thought leaders and transaction doers driving creative technology transfer which accelerates innovation through new partnerships and accordingly, energize all innovation ecosystems, including AutoHarvest for advanced manufacturing. Without the ‘never easy to define’ win-win deal, or access to great ideas and talent, there is no technology transfer," said Jayson Pankin, President and CEO of AutoHarvest.

Together LES and AutoHarvest will inspire and foster growth within the innovation, intellectual property and licensing communities. LES hopes that this alliance will further its core mission to facilitate IP commerce.

About LES (USA & Canada), Inc.: Established in 1965, LES (USA & Canada), Inc. is a professional society of nearly 3,000 members engaged in the creation, commercial development, and orderly transfer of intellectual property. LES members include business executives, lawyers, accountants, consultants, and scientists and engineers; and those members represent innovation-oriented enterprises of all sizes, professional services firms, universities, and government labs. LES is a member society of the Licensing Executives Society International, Inc. (LESI), which has more than 10,000 members worldwide among 32 sister societies representing 90 countries. For more information about LES, visit http://www.lesusacanada.org.

About AutoHarvest Foundation: AutoHarvest Foundation, a 501(C) (3) nonprofit organization, created and operates a unique innovation ecosystem led by some of the most highly respected figures in the automotive and manufacturing industries. In 2012, AutoHarvest.org was launched as the world’s only truly neutral and global on-line meeting place for innovators of all types with an interest in advanced manufacturing. This system allows users of all types to showcase capabilities, technologies and needs system-wide and then privately connect with fellow inventors and commercializers to explore technology and business development opportunities of mutual interest. The AutoHarvest interest group consists of over 350 prominent R&D and manufacturing organizations from industry, government and academia. AutoHarvest is part of the Detroit Regional Innovation Network. For more information, visit: http://www.autoharvest.org.