AIA Names Jeremy Merz Vice President, Western Region

The American Insurance Association (AIA) today announced that Jeremy Merz will join the organization as Vice President of State Affairs, Western Region effective January 9.

Most recently, Merz was a lobbyist for California’s most influential business organization, the California Chamber of Commerce. During his five years with CalChamber, Merz represented over 14,000 member companies on workers’ compensation, taxation, privacy, transportation and infrastructure issues.

“We’re excited to have Jeremy join our state affairs team. His advocacy experience at the California Chamber and extensive legal knowledge on issues crucial to our industry will be a great asset for AIA’s members,” said AIA President and CEO Leigh Ann Pusey.

“His background in workers’ compensation as a claims case manager and navigating state and federal policy as a private attorney make Jeremy a great fit for our membership. He’ll be a wonderful addition to our California office, working with Katie Pettibone, as AIA strives to achieve sound public policy outcomes, while laying the ground for future initiatives,” added AIA Senior Vice President for State Affairs Joe DiGiovanni.

“I’m thrilled to be joining AIA and working with its diverse membership to achieve their public policy goals,” said Merz. “With many legislatures about to convene their 2017 session, I look forward to representing the nation’s leading property-casualty trade association and working with policymakers to promote an efficient regulatory system that benefits insurers and their policyholders.”

Prior to joining the CalChamber, Merz was an associate with Sacramento’s largest law firm, Downey Brand, LLP, where he represented private defendants in state and federal courts on business litigation and employment law issues. Previously Merz served as a judicial extern to the Honorable Frank C. Damrell, Jr., U.S. District Court judge for the Eastern District of California.

Merz received a B.A. in Economics from the University of California, Davis and a J.D. with distinction from the University of the Pacific, McGeorge School of Law, where he served on the editorial board of the McGeorge Law Review.