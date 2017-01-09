Ocean Art Contest Announces the Best Underwater Photos of the Year

The prestigious Ocean Art Underwater Photo Competition, organized by the Underwater Photography Guide, has announced the 2016 winners. The 6th annual competition attracted a very high caliber of photos from waters around the world and showcases the best underwater photographs of the year.

The Best of Show is an elegant photo of a dangerous Portuguese Man Of War, which contrasts raw dramatic lighting with the delicate nature of the creature, shot by Matty Smith in NSW Australia. Other exceptional images include some out-of-this-world fish and marine life shots, rarely seen animal behavior, innovative shooting techniques, stunning portraits, sharks, ocean adventure, whales and some dramatic moments between humans and marine life. The judges evaluated thousands of entries from over 60 countries before selecting the final set of images as Ocean Art winners.

Ocean Art 2016 judges included prestigious underwater photographers Tony Wu, Martin Edge, and Marty Snyderman, accompanied by Underwater Photography Guide publisher Scott Gietler.

Over $75,000 in prizes will be awarded to 95 underwater photographers, making the Ocean Art prize value among the highest in the world.

The most lucrative prizes included an Indonesia liveaboard trip on the S.M.Y. Ondina, a Cocos Island liveaboard trip on the Sea Hunter, a 7 night liveaboard trip on the S/Y Palau Siren, a 7 night Solomon Islands liveaboard trip with Bilikiki Cruises, a 10 night dive package at Lissenung Island Resort in Papua New Guinea, a 5 night dive package for two at Siladen Resort & Spa in Indonesia, a 7 night dive package at Atmosphere Resort & Spa in the Philippines, and a variety of gift certificates from Bluewater Photo. Premium travel prizes are provided by VoliVoli Beach Resort (Fiji), Murex Resorts (Indonesia), Tawali Dive Resort (Papua New Guinea), Villa Markisa (Bali), Atlantis Dive Resort (Philippines), Paradise Taveuni (Fiji), Aiyanar Dive Resort (Philippines), Wananavu Beach Resort (Fiji), Crystal Blue Resort (Philippines), Mike Ball Dive Expeditions (Australia), Alor Divers (Indonesia), El Galleon Beach Resort (Philippines), Aquamarine Diving and the Watergarden Hotel (Indonesia), Maluku Divers (Indonesia), Nautilus Explorer/Belle Amie (Mexico), Eco Divers Lembeh (Indonesia), Scuba Club Cozumel (Mexico), Manta Ray Bay (Micronesia), Scuba Seraya (Indonesia), and premier scuba travel agency Bluewater Travel. Premium gear prizes are provided by Bluewater Photo, SEA&SEA, Kraken Aquatics, I-Torch, Ikelite, ReefNet SubSee, BARE Sports, ThinkTANK Photo, and Ultralight Control Systems.

The Reef Check Foundation, Ocean Art’s non-profit partner, sponsored a $1000 shopping spree at Bluewater Photo for the winner of the new Reefscapes category.

Sixteen different categories ensure a competitive contest for all levels and disciplines of underwater photography, including compact, mirrorless and DSLR cameras.

The quality of image submissions was incredible again this year, making judging very difficult but also proving that these photos are the best in the world. Bluewater Photo and Travel owner and Underwater Photography Guide publisher, Scott Gietler comments, “The winning images in this year's 6th annual Ocean Art Underwater Photo Competition continue to set the standard for the most excellent underwater images in the world. These outstanding images show that innovation, dedication and perseverance are alive and well in the underwater photo community.”

Winning photos can be seen on the Underwater Photography Guide at http://www.uwphotographyguide.com/2016-ocean-art-contest-winners.

Complete list of winners:

Best of Show

“Blue Lasso” by Matty Smith

Wide-Angle

1st Place: Matty Smith

2nd Place: Martin Steinmeier

3rd Place: Troy Mayne

4th Place: Tony Cherbas

5th Place: Marco Gargiulo

6th Place: Jung Sook Lamy

HM: Michael Vogelsang

HM: Marie-Elizabeth Mali

Macro

1st Place: Dennis Corpuz

2nd Place: Giacomo Giovannini

3rd Place: Lazaro Ruda

4th Place: Lorenzo Terraneo

5th Place: Irwin Ang

6th: Francesco Pacienza

HM: Shu Shu Ricky

Marine Life Behavior

1st Place: Geo Cloete

2nd Place: Gino Symus

3rd Place: Eduardo Acevedo

4th Place: Gianni Colucci

5th Place: Joaquin Gutierrez

HM: Greg Lecoeur

HM: Henley Spiers

Portrait

1st Place: Joaquin Gutierrez

2nd Place: Renee Capozzola

3rd Place: Anders Salesjö

4th Place: Francesco Visintin

5th Place: Damien Mauric

6th Place: Damien Mauric

HM: Nicolas & Léna Remy

HM: Jeff Milisen

Coldwater

1st Place: Tobias Dahlin

2nd Place: Ellen Cuylaerts

3rd Place: Yannick Gouguenheim

4th Place: Brook Peterson

5th Place: Gayle Van Leer

HM: Mirko Zanni

Nudibranchs

1st Place: Rafael Cosme

2nd Place: Albert Sáiz Tezanos

3rd Place: Christian Gloor

4th Place: Dennis Corpuz

5th Place: Ian Chow

HM: Vania Kam

Supermacro

1st Place: Chad Tamis

2nd Place: Kelvin Tan H.Y

3rd Place: Dennis Corpuz

4th Place: Stefano Scortegagna

5th Place: So Yat Wai

HM: So Yat Wai

HM: George Low

Reefscapes

1st Place: Jeong Sang Keun

2nd Place: Pedro Carrillo

3rd Place: Gino Symus

4th Place: Pier Mane

5th Place: Thomas Heckmann

HM: Marco Fierli

Novice dSLR

1st Place: Catalin Craciun

2nd Place: Markus Hunkel

3rd Place: Ty Oliver

4th Place: Ty Oliver

5th Place: Markus Hunkel

HM: Edoardo Errani

Mirrorless Wide-Angle

1st Place: Eugene Kitsios

2nd Place: Oktay Calisir

3rd Place: Pier Mane

4th Place: Jim Catlin

HM: Rhiana Roque

HM: Pier Mane

Mirrorless Macro

1st Place: Scipione Mannacio Soderini

2nd Place: Lilian Koh

3rd Place: Pier Mane

4th Place: Bert de Wit

HM: Peter McGee

HM: Daniel Geary

Mirrorless Behavior

1st Place: Jenny Stomvoll

2nd Place: Lynn Wu

3rd Place: Denis Timchenko

4th Place: Fabio Galbiati

HM: Maurizio Pasi

Compact Wide-Angle

1st Place: Stephen Holinski

2nd Place: Pietro Cremone

3rd Place: Juan Pablo Plaza

4th Place: Lawrence Alex Wu

HM: Andrea Falcomatà

HM: Ilaria Gonelli

Compact Macro

1st Place: Lawrence Alex Wu

2nd Place: Kenji Cheow

3rd Place: Stefano Cerbai

4th Place: Melody Chuang

HM: Andrew Leighton

HM: Curtis Bale

Compact Marine Life Behavior

1st Place: Lawrence Alex Wu

2nd Place: Stephen Holinski

3rd Place: Abimael Márquez

4th Place: Jack Berthomier

HM: Stefano Cerbai

HM: Chandy de Wit

Pool/Conceptual

1st Place: Christian Miller

2nd Place: Conor Culver

3rd Place: Lucie Drlikova

4th Place: Julian Nedev

HM: Thomas Heckmann

HM: Massimo Giorgetta

HM: Julian Nedev

The Underwater Photography Guide is the #1 destination for all things underwater photography. Featuring highly-regarded tutorials, technique tips, in-depth gear reviews, amazing international workshops and breaking u/w photo news, UWPG is here to help divers around the work achieve their photo and video goals. For more information, please visit http://www.uwphotographyguide.com

