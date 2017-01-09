New Internet-Based Programs for Gardening and Horticulture Groups

Looking for an entertaining and innovative program for a gardening group? The Gesneriad Society has the answer. It has produced a series of webinars available for Anytime Viewing. While most of the programs are available for a modest fee, its Meet the Gesneriad Family program is offered at no cost to both clubs and individuals interested in learning more about the diverse family of plants related to the African Violet and Florist Gloxinia.

New programs are produced most months and debuted live on a Tuesday night at 9 p.m. EST. Each consists of a lecture by a renowned expert followed by live questions submitted by the audience. The viewing portion consists of pictures showing examples of each plant as well as demonstrating growing, propagating and grooming techniques. Some have over 100 pictures, so they are visually quite beautiful. While the link for viewing is unique to the purchaser, he or she can watch the program multiple times (and most do!). “We are thrilled that we are able to provide information about these wonderful plants to so many people in such an affordable format,” says Julie Mavity-Hudson, the Society’s president. “I recommend anyone who grows plants inside or out, take a look at our free program; you won’t be sorry you did,” she concludes.

The programs are available for streaming over the Internet if your club meeting space has Internet access or in a downloadable format for those who wish to download it onto their computers ahead of time. If you are going to show it to more than three or four people, it is recommended you hook up external speakers. Each program lasts about one hour.



For additional information about all the webinar programs: https://the-gesneriad-society.myshopify.com/collections/webinars

For additional information or to register for the free Meet the Gesneriad Family streaming webinar:

https://the-gesneriad-society.myshopify.com/collections/webinars/products/webinar-meet-the-gesneriad-family



For additional information or to register for the free Meet the Gesneriad Family downloadable webinar:

https://the-gesneriad-society.myshopify.com/collections/frontpage/products/webinar-meet-the-gesneriad-family-download

About the Gesneriad Society

The Gesneriad Society is an international not-for-profit providing a beneficial association of persons interested in the Gesneriad Plant Family (Gesneriaceae). It publishes a quarterly journal, manages a seed fund and holds an annual convention. Its goals are to stimulate a wide-spread interest in the Gesneriad family abd to gather and publish reliable information about the identification, correct nomenclature, culture, propagation, and conservation of gesneriads, and to encourage the origination, introduction, and conservation of species and cultivars. Founded in 1954, the Society has chapters in the US, Canada, and Sweden. The Gesneriad Society, Inc. is the International Registration Authority for the names and cultivars of gesneriads excepting the genus Saintpaulia. Additional information about the Society and the plants can be found on its website, http://www.gesneriadsociety.org

