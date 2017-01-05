Cornerstone Home Lending, Inc made things happen with my loan. They took the pain and stress out of getting a home loan.

Cornerstone Home Lending is able to share that the total dollar amount pre-approved home owners can borrow via conventional loans is set to increase on the first of the year. Since the housing crisis began in 2006, the conforming loan limit has been set at a maximum of $417,000 to protect lenders.

A full-service banking and mortgage institution, Cornerstone Home Lending offers Dallas area clients a variety of mortgage options. Their in-house processing, underwriting and funding lead to closings that are consistently on-time, and their customers rave about their home-financing experiences.

For nearly 3 decades, Cornerstone Home Lending has been a leader in providing the home loans their clients need in order to become homeowners. Cornerstone’s Texas Home Team branch is led by Senior Lending Consultant Chris Hernandez. Mr. Hernandez believes in a family run business strategy because it offers a more personal approach to mortgage lending. His relationships with his clients are built on trust and his tireless dedication to helping them achieve their financial goals.

Because of this personal approach to his business, Mr. Hernandez is excitedly anticipating the start of the new year when he can share area-specific details about the loan limit increase. Happy with the evidence that the housing market has recovered from the housing crisis, the lending consultant and business owner anticipates that the increase will boost home sales, and he is eager as always to put more people into the homes of their dreams.

About: Cornerstone Home Lending, Texas Home Team provides the financial guidance necessary to help clients select the right residential loan program. They assist customers with a range of home financing services, from refinancing a current mortgage to prequalifying for a new loan and buying a home. To learn more, visit them online at http://www.texashome.team/.

