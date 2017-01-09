Phillips-Medisize Plans on Adding Jobs In Menomonie

Phillips-Medisize, a global leader in outsource design, development and technology-driven manufacturing, plans to grow significantly in the Menomonie area. The company is in the process of building an 80,000 square foot, state-of-the-art facility at its Menomonie campus. This facility is estimated to employ more than 100 people within the next three to five years.

“This facility will add to our manufacturing capacity to produce fully assembled and packaged drug delivery devices,” commented Matt Jennings, CEO and President of Phillips-Medisize, a Molex company. “We are proud of our leading-edge manufacturing campus in Menomonie and remain dedicated to investing in our people and facilities in the area. This is the third expansion to our Menomonie campus this year.”

In anticipation of the new growth in Menomonie, Phillips-Medisize, and its local staffing partner Staff Management | SMX, invite job seekers who want to become part of the future Phillips-Medisize team to apply for current opportunities at the existing Menomonie facilities.

“Staff Management | SMX is looking forward to the completion of Phillips-Medisize’s newest facility so we can continue to connect members of the Menomonie community with work,” said Jonathan Means, President of Staff Management | SMX. "We are continuously impressed with the hard work and dedication of our Phillips-Medisize associates.”

Applications to work at Phillips-Medisize are now being accepted for all shifts. Responsibilities of current and upcoming positions will involve a variety of production, inspection, packaging and press operation duties. To apply in person, applicants should bring two forms of ID to the Dunn County Job Center at 401 Technology Drive in Menomonie and can contact Staff Management | SMX at 715-232-4789 with any questions. Job seekers can also visit http://www.apply.smjobs.com and use job code “7K7S” to apply.

About Staff Management | SMX

Staff Management | SMX, a TrueBlue company, is a recognized leader in innovative workforce management solutions that provide best talent, drive compliance, deliver tangible savings and yield sustainable value. As part of TrueBlue, Staff Management | SMX is the largest industrial staffing provider in the U.S. and is part of the Staffing Industry Analysts’ list of largest global staffing providers. Learn more about Staff Management | SMX at staffmanagement.com.

About Phillips-Medisize:

Phillips-Medisize is a leading global outsource provider of design and manufacturing services to the drug delivery and combination products, consumable diagnostics and medical device, and specialty commercial markets. The company has annual sales of over $700 million with 80% of the total revenue coming from drug delivery, medical device, primary pharmaceutical packaging and diagnostic products such as: disposable insulin pens, glucose meters, specialty inhalation drug delivery devices, single use surgical devices and consumable diagnostic components.

Phillips-Medisize Corporation features a list of blue chip medical device, pharmaceutical and specialty commercial customers. The company partners with its customers to provide design and development services which accelerate speed to market of innovative products and then works with its customers to deploy advanced automated assembly and quality control technologies which reduce manufacturing cost while improving quality. The company’s core advantage is the knowledge of its people to integrate design, molding, and automation to drive low cost and high quality manufacturing solutions.