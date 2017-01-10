"Many women withdraw socially, feeling ashamed of how they look. This seminar provides the most up-to-date information on medically endorsed and FDA-approved treatments giving women back their self-esteem."

LaDonna Roye Hairstylist is sponsoring a no-obligation Women's Educational Seminar on February 8, 2017, to offer this scientific and technological breakthrough for treatment of women's hair problems. With new techniques and products developed by trichologists, there is hope for women to keep or regain a healthy scalp and healthy hair.

"Modern Salon magazine recently did a study on hair loss and found that most people don't know what they can do or where to get help," LaDonna said. "That’s why I decided to sponsor a seminar to help educate women on their options. There are programs that can generate hair regrowth. If the hair follicle is void of hair but still alive, it is possible to stimulate new growth. However, if the hair follicle dies, there is no option other than transplantation. Timing is essential."

LaDonna Roye, known for her hairstyling and color expertise, ventured into hair replacement and wigs to help clients who were experiencing hair loss. Attending an international conference this year, she learned about a new program being introduced in the United States called Head First. LaDonna is the first in the Naples-Ft. Myers area to now be a certified Head First hair renewal specialist. Her trained team can provide trichology scalp examinations with a camera that microscopically shows the conditions of the scalp and hair follicles. The Head First product line is lab-designed to address these problems with corrective treatments to stimulate blood flow and nutrients to the hair follicles. Bottom line: a healthy scalp leads to healthy hair.

Conducting the seminar will be Rhonda McCarthy, hair loss expert from Hair Visions, an international company with decades of research and product experience. "Losing your hair can shake your confidence," says Rhonda. "Many women withdraw socially, feeling ashamed of how they look. This seminar provides the most up-to-date information on medically endorsed and FDA-approved treatments. Every time we hold these events, women laugh, cry and bond over what they’ve experienced and what they see can be done with the proper treatment. We always have so much fun at our seminars sharing stories with each other. The results can be life changing. “

This free educational seminar will be on Wednesday, February 8, 2017 from 6:30-8:30pm. Response is typically enthusiastic, and seating is limited, so reservations are requested. Refreshments will be served. All attendees will receive a confidential, complementary microscopic hair and scalp analysis to address their individual concerns. To register, or for more information, call LaDonna Roye at 239-254-9100 or go to http://www.ladonnaroye.com. This event will be held at LaDonna Roye Hairstylist and Hair Loss Solutions, 12980 Tamiami Trail North #18, Naples, FL 34110.