Club 1 Hotels Announces Partnerships with Major International Airlines

Club 1 Hotels, a private luxury hotel club allowing members access to a portfolio of 450,000 four and five-star hotels and resorts in 5,971 destinations at wholesale prices, announces their partnerships with major airlines: United Airlines, Alaska Airlines, JetPrivilege, Philippine Airlines, and Etihad as well as their global partners.

Club 1 Hotels is now offering Annual Memberships from $695 per year packaged with 15,000 United Airlines, Alaska Airlines, JetPrivilege, Philippine Airlines or Etihad miles. Members will also earn 2 miles per dollar spent on each reservation to be applied to whichever applicable mileage plan they choose.

As a welcome gift to the luxury hotel club, members will also receive a $25 booking credit to use on their first reservation, a one-year membership to ShopRunner, $30 LuggageFree gift card and one-year access to global airport clubs and VIP lounges. Entire package a retail value of $1,279.

Current Club 1 Hotels members have the ability to take advantage of this partnership with the Airlines Mileage Membership Upgrade, a one-time $59 fee. This upgrade plan includes a free one-year membership to ShopRunner, a must-have for every smart online shopper. ShopRunner makes it easy for their members to get everything from designer jeans to digital cameras fast and easy with free 2-day shipping, free return shipping, and member-only deals from over 140 of their favorite stores.

For more information about Club 1 Hotels, membership or membership upgrades, please visit their website at http://www.club1hotels.com or contact Club 1 Hotels Member Services at memberservices@club1hotels.com.

