Kevin Hines is a mental health advocate, award-winning speaker, bestselling author and documentary filmmaker who reaches audiences worldwide with his story of survival and will to live. Two years after Hines was diagnosed with bipolar disorder at 19 years old, he attempted to take his life by jumping from the Golden Gate Bridge. He is one of only thirty-four people to survive the fall, and the only person to have regained full physical mobility. Additionally, he is the only Golden Gate Bridge jump survivor who is actively spreading the message of living mentally healthy.

Pine Grove understands how vital it is for family members, friends and educators to recognize the warning signs of suicide in young people. It is due to this commitment that Pine Grove is bringing Kevin Hines’s message of hope to the community. Debbie Sanford, Forrest General Hospital’s Chief Officer of Behavioral Health & Addiction Services said, “Our goal in presenting Kevin Hines’s story is to raise awareness about suicide in young people and help their parents, peers and educators better understand this issue and how they can help.”

Additionally, Forrest General Hospital’s Spirit Girls program is participating in the event. The Spirit Girls are an initiative of the hospital’s Spirit of Women program and includes young women in the seventh through twelfth grades from Forrest General’s 19-county service area. The program helps girls take an active role in making healthy choices. Breanne Gaubert, Forrest General’s Spirit Girl and Sweetea Coordinator said, “Suicide is more prevalent in our community than we’d like to admit and our teens need to know that they aren’t alone in their feelings. It’s important for the Spirit Girls to learn from Kevin’s story so they may feel hope for the future and be a light to others.” Pine Grove invites teenagers, parents, young adults, educators and other members of the community to this educational and moving event. Please visit http://www.pinegrovetreatment.com/events for additional details. Following Kevin Hines’s presentation, he will be available for a book signing of his memoir Cracked Not Broken, Surviving and Thriving After A Suicide Attempt.

Pine Grove Behavioral Health & Addiction Services is an extension of Forrest General Hospital. Pine Grove’s world renowned programs treat gender specific chemical addiction including a specialized track for co-occurring eating disorders. Additionally, Pine Grove offers a substance abuse healing program for adults age 55 and over. Other Pine Grove specialty programs include a dedicated professionals treatment curriculum and a comprehensive evaluation center. Pine Grove also features a program for patients with sexual addiction. Inpatient Services including an Adult Psychiatric Unit, along with a Child and Adolescent Psychiatric Unit, and Outpatient Services are other components. Pine Grove was established in 1984 and has provided nationally and internationally recognized health care for over 30 years.