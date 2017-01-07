Altitude Trampoline Park to Open 2nd San Antonio Location

Our goal is to supersede the amazing building we currently have at Huebner Oaks. We will be bigger, newer and have the same amazing ceiling height that we have at Huebner Oaks.

Altitude Trampoline Park will be spreading its wings in 2017 with a new trampoline park location on the West side of San Antonio. Altitude Trampoline Park has gained great fanfare over the past two years with its location at Huebner Oaks near Huebner and I-10. Their current location is a 30,000 sq. ft. trampoline park with features including tumble tracks, dodgeball courts, foam pit, a dynamic main court with trampoline walls and even a court designed for their smaller jumpers.

Coming Spring of 2017 Altitude will open their second location in San Antonio near Loop 1604 and Culebra Rd. This strategic location sits in the path of intense, high growth on the West side of San Antonio and will service central and west San Antonio from Lackland AFB to Helotes. In an attempt to build another industry leading park, Altitude is in process of constructing a building to house their new park. “Finding the right location with the right building is key to our business. We’ve tried for some time to find the right fit on the West side, but we’ve come to the conclusion that building a park from ground up will get us the best result. Our goal is to supersede the amazing building we currently have at Huebner Oaks. We will be bigger, newer and have the same amazing ceiling height that we have at Huebner Oaks. “ says Lane Hudson, manager of Altitude Trampoline Park San Antonio. Altitude purchased land in December of 2016 and will start construction early 2017.

Altitude’s West side location will be over 30,000 sq. ft. with over 30 ft. ceilings and will boast over 20,000 square feet of trampoline attractions as well as a climbing wall, ninja obstacle course, extreme competitive trampolines, battle beam and more. Altitude Trampoline Parks currently have 26 locations internationally. Each park is designed to achieve new heights in entertainment to include cutting-edge features and attractions.

Altitude Trampoline Park’s equipment will be fully manufactured in the USA with safety in mind. All Altitude Trampoline Parks are ASTM (American Society of Testing and Materials) certified parks. ASTM creates the highest standards for safety in the industry, which sets Altitude apart from many other parks in the industry.

"Our parks offer state of the art equipment, high energy entertainment at affordable prices for families, groups and more. What truly sets Altitude parks apart is our emphasis on providing a safe, clean, fun and family-friendly environment with great customer service,” says Lane Hudson, manager of Altitude Trampoline Park San Antonio.

For more information about Altitude Trampoline Park San Antonio, visit http://www.AltitudeSA.com or follow the progress on their Facebook page.

