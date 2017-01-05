ADS Earns Elite Honor as 2017 Military Friendly Employer

To be able to give back to military service members, veterans and their families means the world to us. Receiving recognition for that is humbling.

Virginia Beach-based ADS Inc. has been honored with a coveted 2017 Military Friendly® Employer “Gold” designation by Victory Media, ADS officials announced today.

Victory Media, publisher of G.I. Jobs®, STEM Jobs SM, and Military Spouse, grants the Military Friendly® Employer designation to elite companies who boast the strongest job opportunities, hiring practices and retention programs for military service members transitioning to civilian employment.

First published in 2003, Military Friendly® Employers is the most comprehensive, powerful resource for veterans today. Each year, the list helps service members and their families discover the best post-military career opportunities available.

“Of all the accolades we could receive, this is one of the most meaningful,” said Jason Wallace, Chief Executive Officer. “To be able to give back to military service members, veterans and their families means the world to us. Receiving recognition for that is humbling.”

Based in Virginia Beach, ADS links military branches, first responders, law enforcement and government agencies with today’s most technically advanced product solutions. ADS works with innovative suppliers across a range of industries to develop customized solutions that help customers overcome challenges and achieve mission success.

One third of ADS’ more than 375 employees are military veterans, and even more are members of military families, Wallace said.

“It is our people that make ADS so special,” Wallace said. “It’s their real-life experiences in the field and unwavering commitment that help us provide our customers with the best, most innovative equipment solutions.”

ADS was evaluated using both public data sources and responses from Victory Media’s proprietary survey. More than 200 companies participated. Ratings methodology, criteria, and weightings were determined by Victory Media with input from the Military Friendly® Advisory Council of independent leaders in the higher education and military recruitment community.

About ADS

