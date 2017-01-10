LaserCoil Forms Strategic Alliance with The Bradbury Group

LaserCoil is partnering with Bradbury to promote its laser blanking systems that cut direct from coil-fed stock at high speeds, improving flexibility and quality. The strength of Bradbury's sales team, breadth of product offering and its precision leveler technology makes this an excellent way to expand LaserCoil's flexible, high-speed, coil-fed laser blanking solution to new markets.

LaserCoil Technologies LLC has entered into a strategic alliance with The Bradbury Group (Moundridge, KS), a world leader in roll forming and coil processing equipment. Through this agreement both companies will promote turnkey coil fed laser blanking solutions to Bradbury’s traditional customer base.

“The strength of Bradbury’s sales team, the breadth of its product offering and the precision of its leveler technology makes this relationship an excellent way to expand LaserCoil’s blanking solution into new markets,” commented Jay Finn, LaserCoil Technologies general manager and chief technical officer.

Offering a unique and patented approach to laser cutting of blanks from coil, LaserCoil systems provide a fast and flexible approach to blanking that is well-suited for production environments that run multiple blank profiles and materials in volumes up to 100,000 parts per year. The systems can process a wide variety of coil material and cut a variety of shapes in thicknesses from 0.5 to 3.5mm and up to 2m wide coil at any length.

“Adding laser blanking to our capability is a great extension of our product offering,” said Bradbury Vice President of Sales and Marketing Ryan Durst. “We are excited to offer our customers an alternative to mechanical stamping that delivers this level of flexibility, speed and high quality blanks.”

For more information on this approach to laser cutting of coil strip, the equipment or processing of components at the LaserCoil facility visit http://www.lasercoil.com.

About LaserCoil Technologies

LaserCoil Technologies LLC provides metal fabricating systems and solutions featuring advanced and patented technologies for laser cutting of blanks, based upon over five years of research and successful production runs since 2012. It originated out of the Automatic Feed Company, a known innovator in pressroom automation with nearly 65-years manufacturing expertise focused mostly on blanking and cut-to-length lines. This depth of experience provides LaserCoil the right qualifications to deliver effective and unique press feeding technology to the market, while being supported by a financially stable organization.

About the Bradbury Group

Headquartered in Moundridge, Kansas, the companies of The Bradbury Group are leading manufacturers and worldwide suppliers of roll forming equipment and integrated systems designed for metal-forming and coil-processing applications in a wide range of industries. Bradbury's product lines include rollformers, precision roller levelers, cut-to-length machines, building trim equipment, coil processing production lines, and automated production systems. All are engineered to be best and most durable performers among competing machines. Through acquisition and partnerships, Bradbury has brought together manufacturers of related product lines that also employ the latest technology and are built to provide unsurpassed value in their respective machine categories.

