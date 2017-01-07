LunchboxWax to Open in Upscale Chandler, Arizona, Retail Center

LunchboxWax franchisees Rosie and Chris Keller started buildout for a 1,500-square foot, five-suite salon located in high-end retail district The Plant (4041 South Gilbert Road, Suite 3). Focusing on our new business and enriching the Chandler community are our goals for the coming year. Of all the places I could live, there’s no other place I’d like to call home. I love the people here and can’t wait to welcome them to LunchboxWax.

LunchboxWax, known for its expertly trained waxologists, chic vibe and emotive brand that happily encourages all to “Bare Your Beauty,” announced today its third Arizona location will open in early 2017 in Chandler, Arizona, to serve men and women who are mindful about the places they go and people they choose for personal services.

Franchisees Rosie and Chris Keller signed a lease and have started buildout for a 1,500-square foot, five-suite salon located in high-end retail district The Plant (4041 South Gilbert Road, Suite 3), which marks the body-waxing franchise’s third Arizona location and 28th location nationwide. This is the first franchise for the Kellers, who are longtime Arizona residents. Rosie Keller has more than 15 years of experience in the commercial real estate industry, and Chris Keller is and continues to be in the high-tech industry.

“Focusing on our new business and enriching the Chandler community are our goals for the coming year,” Rosie Keller said. “Chandler is truly a one-of-a-kind city. Of all the places I could live, there’s no other place I’d like to call home. I love the people here and can’t wait to welcome them to LunchboxWax.”

In addition to Arizona, LunchBOX also operates in California, Colorado, Idaho, Florida, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, Oregon, Utah.

“We’re as intentional about the locations we choose as we are the teams we build, the products and salons we design, and the franchisees we bring on board to grow our business and support our culture of community empowerment,” LunchboxWax Founder + CEO Debi Lane said. “We’re excited to welcome the Kellers into the LunchboxWax franchise family, and we’re eager, too, to become part of the Chandler community.”

Named in Entrepreneur Magazine’s top 10 categories in franchising since December 2013, LunchboxWax launched its national franchise program in late 2013 to answer growing consumer demand for expertly trained estheticians trained for the sole purpose of speed waxing in an environment that is dedicated to each guest’s comfort.

For more on LunchboxWax services, products and locations, visit http://www.lunchboxwax.com. For franchise information, including investment details and application information, visit http://www.lunchboxfranchise.com.

