UTC RETAIL Introduces 2190 POS Touchscreen Workstation

UTC RETAIL, a full-service provider of store solutions to the specialty retail marketplace, including software, hardware and professional services, today announced the introduction of its 2190 POS all-in-one touch workstation. The 2190 is UTC RETAIL’s latest offering within the 2100 family of products.

“UTC RETAIL has an exceptional reputation of providing proven, retail hardened solutions,” said Sam Villanti, President and CEO for UTC RETAIL. “We are able to achieve this through the design and manufacture of POS hardware that is solid, cost effective and takes advantage of the latest technology. The 2190 is no exception and extends our long-standing history of delivering truly durable POS platforms to the retail marketplace.”

As with its predecessor, the 2190 incorporates a small footprint with fanless technology. The unit also offers the option of either a Resistive touchscreen or Projected Capacitive (PCAP), which allows for full multi-touch application support (e.g., swipe, pinch to zoom, etc.). The 2190 incorporates the powerful Intel® technology platform, Skylake, and supports a variety of Microsoft® Windows® operating systems, including 7 Professional, POSReady 7, 10 Professional and IoT Enterprise. Other optional features include SATA or solid state drives, an integrated customer display and a large 10.4” customer facing rear video display. With all of these available options, the new 2190 platform allows each retailer to build a compact solution that best fits for their business and incorporates all the benefits available from the very latest in technology.

About UTC RETAIL™

UTC RETAIL offers a suite of in-store solutions, including software, hardware and services, which help our customers to thrive in the ever-changing and always accelerating retail climate. With 28 years of experience and over 450,000 store-level installations, UTC RETAIL has been recognized as the industry leader in delivering outstanding service and exceptional value. To date, more than 200 retailers, ranging in size from 10 stores to over 2,000 locations, have chosen UTC RETAIL as their trusted partner. For more information on UTC RETAIL, call us at 1-800-349-0456, visit us at http://www.utcretail.com or stop by our booth (#3715) for a product demonstration at the upcoming National Retail Federation Annual Conference and Exposition at the Jacob Javitz Center in New York City on January 15-17, 2017.