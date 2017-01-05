New Hampshire-based Smartware Group today announced BUILD has named them a winner of the 2016 Facilities Management Awards in the “Best Asset Maintenance Management Software Providers - USA” category.

The Facilities Management Awards recognize excellence and dedication in the facilities management space. Smartware Group’s cloud maintenance management solution, Bigfoot CMMS, is designed for maintenance professionals across the manufacturing, distribution, data center, hospitality, mining, energy and utilities industries. The renowned software solution was last year named a finalist for the Plant Engineering 2016 “Product of the Year” awards in the “Maintenance Software” category for the second year in a row.

“It has been a true privilege to showcase the sheer talent and hard work of every single one of my award winners,” said Rachel Devonport, awards coordinator at BUILD Magazine. “I would like to wish them every success going forward.”

Bigfoot CMMS empowers maintenance professionals to manage and automate all aspects of part and asset maintenance, including predictive maintenance, work order management, and reporting, across facilities worldwide. Last year Smartware Group launched its first native mobile app for the Bigfoot CMMS Enterprise+ platform, providing access to the browser-based system’s core functionality and a suite of mobile capabilities. Deploying the signature Bigfoot user-friendly interface, the mobile app features geo-tagging capabilities for visually mapping assets, parts and work orders by location and provides offline editing access to work order data for users outside of WiFi or cellular connection.

Smartware Group also rolled out the latest version of Bigfoot CMMS, release 1.7, last year. The update enhances Bigfoot’s reporting and analysis capabilities and offers more advanced data configuration and operational functionality. The update introduced new features, such as the Analyzer tool, which allows users to “slice and dice” maintenance data to better map out trends in work order requests and costs, and the ability to print and attach QR codes to related assets through the mobile app.

“We are honored to be recognized by BUILD as the best asset maintenance management software provider in the United States,” said Smartware Group president Paul Lachance. “Last year was a big year for our Bigfoot CMMS solution, with our major 1.7 update and the rollout of our first native mobile app, and this award reflects the hard work we carry out each day to provide the most innovative, valuable and easy-to-use maintenance solutions possible.”

To find out more about the BUILD awards and the dedicated professionals selected for them, visit http://www.build-news.com. To learn more about Bigfoot CMMS, contact Smartware Group for a demonstration today.

About Smartware Group, Inc.

Smartware Group, Inc., headquartered in Center Harbor, N.H., produces Bigfoot CMMS for manufacturing, distribution, data centers, hospitality, mining, and energy & utilities industries.

Since 2002, Bigfoot has helped more than 10,000 users worldwide improve facility and equipment maintenance operations with advanced capabilities that include preventive maintenance (PMs) and predictive maintenance, work order scheduling, maintenance requests, asset life cycle management, parts replacement inventory, and built-in reporting. Bigfoot CMMS’ native functionality paired with its intuitive design allows maintenance professionals to implement the solution and get results quickly, often in a matter of weeks.

The Bigfoot solution was named a 2015 “Product of the Year” by Plant Engineering magazine, and previously earned a Bronze Stevie® Award during the 11th Annual International Business Awards in the Best Interface Design category. Experience the Bigfoot difference by accessing a free trial at http://www.bigfootcmms.com/free-trial today.

About BUILD

Published monthly, BUILD endeavours to bring the latest need-to-know content and updates from across the global construction and property industries. Keeping pace with a vast array of ever-changing sectors, thanks to regular contributions from some of the world's foremost construction, design and real estate experts and firms, BUILD is home to the very best news, features and comments from the people and institutions in the know.