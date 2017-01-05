Evogen Nutrition Announces A Revolutionary New Look For 2017

Same great formulas. New look. Maximum gains! Evogen Nutrition Like any great athlete, a brand must evolve. In 2008, I launched Evogen with one product. Now its time for the next evolution of the brand. said Rambod.

Evogen Nutrition, a globally distributed sport nutrition company, has officially revealed a brand-new package design for their line of elite sports nutrition products. The all-new cutting edge presence is destined to set Evogen Nutrition apart from the competition now and for years to come.

The highly anticipated rebranded packaging features tactile doming, innovative and proprietary design elements, and high end materials that prolong nutraceutical shelf stability. Evogen’s revolutionary rebranded portfolio of high-end sports nutrition products just reset the standard for forward thinking branding in sports nutrition.

”Like any great athlete, a brand must evolve. In 2008, I launched Evogen with one product. Now its time for the next evolution of the brand. With the new blueprint concept, Evogen offers you not only the products, but the tools necessary to take your physique to new levels. It’s been a year in the making, but I’m very excited about the new branding and very grateful for efforts of my creative team.” said Rambod.

Evogen’s entire sports nutrition portfolio transformation is anticipated to finish their shift by the middle of 2017. This make-over represents Evogen’s continued dedication to being an elite level global brand as the new designs have a streamlined and advanced design while supporting regulatory compliance all over the world.

Over the last 24 months Evogen Nutrition has shifted strategic positioning going from a high-end boutique supplement brand, to an aggressive and rapidly growing force in the global supplement industry. With the launches of the all new Lipocide™ IR – The Worlds Most Innovative Metabolic Accelerating Powder, IsoJect™ – Premium Whey Isolate, the delicious Carnigen™ - Elite Energy & Recovery Catalyst and the critically acclaimed AminoJect™ – Elite BCAA Recovery Catalyst, they are positioning themselves for more accelerated growth in all sports nutrition channels globally.

Evogen was founded on the principles that its’ customers must never settle for second best. This doesn’t mean their customers must win every show or contest they enter. This doesn’t mean they need to even enter a show or contest. However, this does require they should strive to be their personal best, and never second best to their genetic potential. This philosophy is why its customers have a vision for their physiques and walk into the gym every day with intensity and drive. They want to be elite. Evogen Elite.

Evogen’s mission is to guide them on this journey. They are here to give them the tools to be their best and nothing less. Because of this simple philosophy, CEO Hany Rambod has helped take the biggest stars from Hollywood and world’s best physique competitors to the next level and beyond. They seek his help like your customers seek their help because existing as second best to their genetic potential just won’t cut it.

Evogen is here to help them discover the spoils of discipline. They are here to help their customers take the first step towards their vision and if they fall, Evogen's content machine teaches them how to get back up. “Being elite” is not just words on a page to sell product, it’s Evogen’s way of life. All of their staff, athletes, and ambassadors live this and breathe this every second of every day of their existence. This is Evogen Nutrition.

About Evogen: Evogen Nutrition, headquartered in Campbell, California, is a rapidly expanding, healthy lifestyle sports nutrition company that designs and creates a cutting-edge line of nutritional supplements. Founded and lead by world class trainer and bodybuilding show promoter Hany Rambod, Evogen's elite products address all categories of an active lifestyle including muscle building, weight loss, and general fitness through a daily nutritional supplement regimen. The foundation of Evogen's nutritional protocols are based on the world famous FST-7 physique training system invented by Rambod. Evogen Nutrition is sold in over 35 countries worldwide, including Bodybuilding.com, Europa Sports, and Nutrition Systems. For more information, please visit http://www.EvogenNutrition.com.