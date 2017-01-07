LunchboxWax chooses Walnut Creek for 7th California location. I’m thrilled to bring the LunchboxWax culture and technique to Walnut Creek. The personally empowered waxologists are expertly trained and create a warm, welcoming environment. The salon has a chic, modern and friendly vibe.

LunchboxWax, known for its expertly trained waxologists, chic vibe and emotive brand that happily encourages all to “Bare Your Beauty,” announced today its seventh California location will open in early 2017 in Walnut Creek, Calif., to serve men and women who are mindful about the places they go and people they choose for body waxing.

The 1,400-square foot, five-suite salon located in high-end retail and residential district The Orchards at Walnut Creek (2848 Ygnacio Valley Road) marks the body-waxing franchise’s seventh California location and 27th location nationwide. Walnut Creek franchisees Nicky Lecher and Peter Lane also own and operate LunchboxWax salons in nearby Dublin and Alameda. Other California locations include Elk Grove, West Hollywood, Costa Mesa and Laguna Niguel.

“I’m thrilled to bring the LunchboxWax culture and technique to Walnut Creek,” Lecher said. “The personally empowered waxologists are expertly trained and create a warm, welcoming environment. The salon has a chic, modern and friendly vibe. It all comes together to create a feeling of happiness and comfort. We care for every guest in a way that’s authentic and kind, and when we do, the positivity always comes right back.”

In addition to California, LunchBOX also operates in Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Florida, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, Oregon, Utah.

Named in Entrepreneur Magazine’s top 10 categories in franchising since December 2013, LunchboxWax launched its national franchise program in late 2013 to answer growing consumer demand for expertly trained estheticians trained for the sole purpose of speed waxing in an environment that is dedicated to each guest’s comfort.

For LunchboxWax services, products and locations, visit http://www.lunchboxwax.com. For franchise information, including investment details and area, visit http://www.lunchboxfranchise.com.

This is not an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy. Offers are only made in states where we have complied with applicable law and an offer to sell or a solicitation of any offer to buy a franchise shall be made solely by a Franchise Disclosure Document.